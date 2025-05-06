Pierre LeBrun: Jeff Gorton is in Montreal to stay

Jeff Gorton is an important part of the rebuilding of the Canadiens.He was the first person hired to rebuild the club, and it was he who brought Kent Hughes to town. The two men then convinced Martin St-Louis to take over as head coach after Dominique Ducharme was fired.

Today, the three men are at the heart of the club’s success.

Let’s not forget that Jeff Gorton is a man in demand… and that’s good for his ego.

The Blue Jackets wanted to talk to him last year about the GM vacancy (Geoff Molson refused), and today we learn that the Islanders have also asked the Canadiens for permission to speak to him.

But according to Pierre LeBrun, fans can breathe easy because Jeff Gorton “is in Montreal to stay”.

My understanding is the Habs’ response to the Islanders is that Jeff Gorton is in Montreal to stay. https://t.co/v1vJBYUbGL – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 6, 2025

No surprise there.Jeff Gorton will not be leaving his post four years after his arrival.

In fact, Jeff Gorton won’t be stepping down until his club completes its rebuild. And he won’t be leaving an organization that appears to be on the verge of great success (and has just made the playoffs) to join another organization that isn’t going anywhere.

Because that’s the thing about Long Island: the Islanders won the lottery last night, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to be good anytime soon.

The club doesn’t have many quality prospects, the Islanders don’t have a ton of picks in the next few years, and the New York organization can’t count on many good players either.

The Canadiens, on the other hand, meet all these criteria.

And if Jeff Gorton wants to win a Stanley Cup, as he’s said in the past, Montreal (not New York) is the place to do it.

