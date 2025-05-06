Pierre LeBrun: Jeff Gorton is in Montreal to stay

Today, the three men are at the heart of the club’s success.
Let’s not forget that Jeff Gorton is a man in demand… and that’s good for his ego.
But according to Pierre LeBrun, fans can breathe easy because Jeff Gorton “is in Montreal to stay”.
My understanding is the Habs’ response to the Islanders is that Jeff Gorton is in Montreal to stay. https://t.co/v1vJBYUbGL
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 6, 2025
In fact, Jeff Gorton won’t be stepping down until his club completes its rebuild. And he won’t be leaving an organization that appears to be on the verge of great success (and has just made the playoffs) to join another organization that isn’t going anywhere.
Because that’s the thing about Long Island: the Islanders won the lottery last night, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to be good anytime soon.
The club doesn’t have many quality prospects, the Islanders don’t have a ton of picks in the next few years, and the New York organization can’t count on many good players either.
And if Jeff Gorton wants to win a Stanley Cup, as he’s said in the past, Montreal (not New York) is the place to do it.
Overtime
– Oh.
Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy says Pavel Dorofeyev will not play tonight
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 6, 2025
– Montreal CF practice news :
News on #CFMTl ‘s practice this morning at the Nutrilait Center, courtesy of the good @_sydfw:
Duke and Synchuk absent. Duke walks bootless, but Synchuk is on boot and crutches.
Iankov and Vrioni away, probably in management. Iankov didn’t finish. .. https://t.co/jSah2cK9nB
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 6, 2025
– For sports card fans:
Our comprehensive list of the most expensive cards of all time is here.https://t.co/lHolrA8w1V
– Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 6, 2025