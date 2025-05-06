Mike Matheson: the Habs pull out all the stops to win over Sidney Crosby

The Senior World Championship gets underway in a few days’ time in Sweden and Denmark.

Canada will be looking to continue its international success, having won gold at the Four Nations Confrontation.

Of the group, guys like Sidney Crosby, Marc-André Fleury and Nathan MacKinnon will be a big help to the Canadiens. But there’s also Mike Matheson in the line-up. He said he’d play locker emptying a few days ago, but now it’s official.

Mike Matheson has been added to Canada's National Men's Team for the World Championship.

The Habs are pulling out the big guns to convince Sidney Crosby to come to Montreal, so, hehe.

MacKinnon is representing the Avalanche and Matheson, the Habs. I don’t think the Penguins captain is going to change his address, but if there are two teams linked to Crosby, it’s the Avalanche and the Canadiens.

One thing’s for sure: acquiring him is going to cost a lot of money. And it won’t just be the 16-17 picks in the next draft, unfortunately.

Matheson will play for his country, but it’s a little more complicated for Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson. The two Americans are undecided, and in the case of the captain, he’s really banged up. But I’m sure he’d like to play to prove he belongs in the squad for the next Olympics.

Here’s the Canadiens’ schedule for the competition:

may 9 against Slovenia

may 11 against Latvia

may 13 vs. France

may 15 vs. Austria

may 17 vs. Slovakia

may 19 against Finland

may 20 against Sweden

It starts weak, but ends strong.

They’ll just have to behave themselves. And let’s hope Matheson, who played with Crosby in Pittsburgh, convinces his former teammate to come to the metropolis.

