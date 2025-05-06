Justin Carbonneau: the Canadiens are (very) well placed to draft him

In the 2013 draft, everyone saw the Avalanche drafting Seth Jones at #1 because Jones grew up in Denver.
Believe me, the Islanders really have no obligation to draft James Hagens. – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 6, 2025
- TSN: 16th
- Tankathon: 14th
- The Athletic (April rankings): #16
- Sportsnet: not in the top-16
- DFO: #17
- ESPN (April rankings): #16
I’m told that the brand and content director lost her job in the last few days.
Further to this, Stolarz is out of hospital, I’m told.
My sense is the Leafs as an organization don’t want to waste energy on this in the coming days, want to focus on task at hand up 1-0 in the series. https://t.co/uHGlUDCHo6
Rocket training this morning:
Farrell-Dauphin-BBoulet
RHP- Condotta-Simoneau
Roy-Kapanen-Gignac
Davidson-Xhekaj-Beck
Wotherspoon-Lindstrom
Trudeau-Mailloux
Engström- Reinbacher
Tuch out, Gignac in.
Waiting to see which goalie goes out 1st… @RDSca
