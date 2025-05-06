Justin Carbonneau: the Canadiens are (very) well placed to draft him

In the 2013 draft, everyone saw the Avalanche drafting Seth Jones at #1 because Jones grew up in Denver. Believe me, the Islanders really have no obligation to draft James Hagens. – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 6, 2025

I’m told that the brand and content director lost her job in the last few days. Was that the dismissal you were referring to? https://t.co/1rZ8XoLwpQ – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 6, 2025

Further to this, Stolarz is out of hospital, I’m told.

My sense is the Leafs as an organization don’t want to waste energy on this in the coming days, want to focus on task at hand up 1-0 in the series. https://t.co/uHGlUDCHo6 – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 6, 2025

Rocket training this morning:

Farrell-Dauphin-BBoulet

RHP- Condotta-Simoneau

Roy-Kapanen-Gignac

Davidson-Xhekaj-Beck Wotherspoon-Lindstrom

Trudeau-Mailloux

Engström- Reinbacher Tuch out, Gignac in.

Waiting to see which goalie goes out 1st… @RDSca – Andrée-Anne Barbeau (@AABarbeau) May 6, 2025

Ahh, drafting local…Ask Trevor Timmins if he enjoyed being forced to draft Louis Leblanc in 2009 instead of Chris Kreider. I’m sure he still has nightmares about it.A similar pick awaits the Islanders (with a first overall pick that could change plans in New York) as James Hagens comes from New York.But the more we look at it, the more we think that the Habs (on a smaller scale than the Islanders) might have a similar pick to make with their 16th or 17th overall.And it involves Justin Carbonneau.The Québécois prospect, who plays with the Armada on Montreal’s North Shore, is tipped to emerge around the ranks of the Canadiens (or the Habs, to be honest) next June.When you look at it, just about everywhere, in mock drafts or prospect rankings, it puts him in the vicinity of the Habs.Obviously, this is not a scientific exercise and things can change. But right now, there’s a good chance that the Habs could draft the Québécois.He’s a winger with top-6 potential. He’s 6’1 and scored 49 goals (including playoffs) for Blainville-Boisbriand this season.Of course, the Habs might prefer to select another player. It can trade its picks. It may see a top-15 club fall in love with him and draft him just before. But it’s not completely impossible to think that Carbonneau could be a target.Remember that Caleb Desnoyers is no longer a possibility due to the end of the Habs’ season.– Really?– Sam Bennett: no suspension.– Of note.– To read.