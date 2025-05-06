It’ll take more than a streetcar to bring an NHL team back to Quebec City

Credit: There will always be discussions about bringing an NHL team back to Quebec City. It’s never going to change. But even if there are discussions and people trying to convince Gary Bettman, bringing a club back to the province isn’t an easy task. It may even be an impossible task… Earlier today, the Journal de […]

There will always be discussions about bringing an NHL team back to Quebec City. It’s never going to change.

But even if there are discussions and people trying to convince Gary Bettman, bringing a club back to the province isn’t an easy task.

It may even be an impossible task…

Earlier today, the Journal de Québec published an article stating that the NHL “looks favorably on cities that have structuring systems on track”.

The article in question, written by Stéphanie Martin, also makes connections with a possible expansion or relocation of a current league club.

Clearly, you’ll understand that the message of this article… is related to the construction of the tramway in Quebec City.

And it’s as if we were saying that the new tramway will automatically open the eyes of NHL executives and that they’ll think about bringing a club back to the province…

It’s a bit like being a small town.

We know that too… but it’s going to take more than a streetcar to bring an NHL team back to Quebec City.

Bill Daly argues that the presence of a public transit system helps a city bid for a team, and that makes sense.

It’s important for travel and parking, after all. And transit is also proving to be economically efficient.

But still: building a new transit system isn’t going to change the game for all that.

It’s bigger than that.

If Quebec City is to have its own team, serious investors must be found who are prepared to make a serious offer to the NHL.

That’s the problem right now.

Overtime

And until that problem is solved, there will never be an NHL team in Quebec City.

