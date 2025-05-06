It’ll take more than a streetcar to bring an NHL team back to Quebec City

There will always be discussions about bringing an NHL team back to Quebec City. It’s never going to change.
But even if there are discussions and people trying to convince Gary Bettman, bringing a club back to the province isn’t an easy task.
It may even be an impossible task…
Earlier today, the Journal de Québec published an article stating that the NHL “looks favorably on cities that have structuring systems on track”.
The article in question, written by Stéphanie Martin, also makes connections with a possible expansion or relocation of a current league club.
Clearly, you’ll understand that the message of this article… is related to the construction of the tramway in Quebec City.
And it’s as if we were saying that the new tramway will automatically open the eyes of NHL executives and that they’ll think about bringing a club back to the province…
It’s a bit like being a small town.
– Maurais Live (@mauraislive) May 6, 2025
We know that too… but it’s going to take more than a streetcar to bring an NHL team back to Quebec City.
It’s important for travel and parking, after all. And transit is also proving to be economically efficient.
But still: building a new transit system isn’t going to change the game for all that.
It’s bigger than that.
That’s the problem right now.
Overtime
– Change in Colorado.
#Avs GM Chris MacFarland announces the Avalanche have moved on from assistant coach Ray Bennett.
Record (3-4) Power play
3/22 in 7 playoff games.
– Stormin Norman (@Stormin1Norman) May 6, 2025
– Jared Bednar is expected to stay.
Colorado GM Chris MacFarland says “100 percent” Jared Bednar remains the team’s head coach
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 6, 2025
– Man. What a great memory!
That’s a crazy throwback
(via TT/@charlpqeolm) pic.twitter.com/RNKto0cVUK
– BarDown (@BarDown) May 6, 2025