EXCLUSIVE: a new Bob Bissonnette song will be released soon

Credit: It’s been almost 10 years since Bob Bissonnette passed away. The former hockey player, best known for his musical career, won the hearts of many Québécois with his guitar. He was an extremely unifying guy, and above all, a guy who was capable of not taking himself too seriously. During his career as a musician, […]

It’s been almost 10 years since Bob Bissonnette passed away. The former hockey player, best known for his musical career, won the hearts of many Québécois with his guitar.

He was an extremely unifying guy, and above all, a guy who was capable of not taking himself too seriously.

During his career as a musician, Bissonnette released three albums. Since his death, two live albums have been released (with a few new songs)… and we weren’t expecting anything else.

Now, DLC has learned exclusively today that a new, previously unreleased Bissonnette song has recently been discovered… and that we should expect it to be released soon.

I’m told that someone has discovered an unreleased Bob Bissonnette song and that it could be launched (legally) in the next few hours. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 6, 2025

Colleague Maxime Truman reported the news on his X account.

According to what we were able to learn between the branches, the discovery of this new song was a real surprise for the singer’s family. We weren’t expecting to find any new material… but this song has been discovered.

However, it’s to be expected that this will be the last time a previously unreleased Bissonette song sees the light of day.

As colleague Truman noted, it could all be available (legally) within hours. Presumably there’ll be an announcement of the title and cover art by then… and we should expect all the information to be available on the singer’s various platforms.

This is great news for Bob Bissonnette fans… and there are quite a few Bob Bissonnette fans in Quebec. Even nearly 10 years after the singer’s death, he’s still a beloved artist in the province, and it will be a great gift for them to have a new song.

I can’t wait to hear it, can you?

Overtime

– The question arises.

WATCH: Did the rest of the NHL give the Florida Panthers too much respect? Listen to @renlavoietva‘s commentary pic.twitter.com/8qBBXZ4djz – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 6, 2025

– Time to trade Alexis Lafrenière? [NY Post]

– DLC reps in Laval.

– The Rocket give themselves a serious option on the game.

Logan Mailloux adds to the Rocket lead with a LEAD! pic.twitter.com/AKxyBpvHTh – RDS (@RDSca) May 6, 2025

– Really?