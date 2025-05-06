Crosby: It’s going to take Slafkovsky, Mailloux and at least one first-round pick, according to Antoine Roussel

Skip to content
At this stage of the rebuild, I never thought we’d be talking about buying and not selling.

But with the Habs having such a great season, we’re now talking about who Kent Hughes is going to get, not who Hughes is going to trade…

And Sidney Crosby, no less, is a name still linked to the Habs. Will the Habs GM make his biggest trade yet this summer? In any case, it’s going to be expensive. And not just for picks 16 and 17 in the upcoming draft…

According to Antoine Roussel on the Sortie de zone podcast , it’s going to cost something like: Juraj Slafkovsky, Logan Mailloux and at least one of this year’s two first-round picks.

Do you?

It’s a thoughtful one, because while Crosby is one of the greatest players of all time, he’s not the youngest anymore. At 37 (38 in August), the Penguins captain shows no signs of slowing down, having finished last season with 91 points in 80 games.

And he’s still eating his sport…

To get a player of Crosby’s caliber, you have to pay.

Giving away Slaf, Mailloux and two mid-first-round picks is a reasonable offer. But personally, I don’t do it. The Canadiens’ power forward has proven that, with a little consistency, he can be an excellent player. And in the playoffs, even if the sample size is small, he’s shown that he can contribute.

I have a little less of a feeling for the other three in the package, but still, they are/will be quality prospects and for a guy approaching forty, that’s a lot.

Let’s not forget that Montreal is in year three of its reconstruction. The team isn’t necessarily ready to win the Stanley Cup just yet. Let’s be patient.


