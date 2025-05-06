Skip to content
AHL playoffs: Rocket wins and advances to next round
Félix Forget
Tonight, the Laval Rocket were at Place Bell for Game 4 of their first-round series against the Cleveland Monsters. The Habs’ club-école was leading its series 2-1… and had the opportunity to eliminate the Monsters tonight.

Remember that in the AHL, it’s 3 of 5 in the first round.

And after losing Game 3, the Rocket was hungry tonight. They came out with the knife between their teeth… and scored three goals in the first period. Xavier Simoneau, Laurent Dauphin and Logan Mailloux got the ropes moving.

And let’s talk about Logan Mailloux’s first period: the defenseman was really, really dominant during the first 20 minutes of the game. We saw him play inspired hockey yesterday… and it makes you wonder if he listened to Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton’s press briefing yesterday.

Because clearly, he played like someone who’d been paying attention when the executives talked about the fact that they’d be watching the Rocket playoffs to see which guys look ready to make the jump to the big club.

We should also mention Jacob Fowler, who was in front of his team’s net after giving way to Cayden Primeau for Game #3. And once again, the young goalie was solid in front of the net.

The only goal he allowed came in the second period, when Luca Del Bel Belluz beat him… even though he was offside. So Fowler didn’t award a single “good” goal.

Otherwise, the young goalie really looked confident in front of his net. He didn’t make any spectacular saves for one simple reason: he didn’t have to.

He was helped by his defense, of course, but he read the game so well that he was always well placed when a shot was headed his way.

In the end, therefore, the Rocket won 4-1, with Dauphin completing the scoring in an empty net. And in doing so, the Habs’ club-school eliminates the Monsters and moves on to the next round.

The club’s next series will pit it against the Rochester Americans (the Buffalo Sabres’ feeder club), who swept the Syracuse Crunch (the Tampa Bay Lightning’s feeder club) in the first round.


Overtime

– Great Xhekaj.

– The loss in Game 3 may have been good for the Rocket.

– Golden Knights without Alex Pietrangelo tonight.

