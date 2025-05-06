AHL playoffs: Rocket wins and advances to next round

Simoneau
Trudeau
Harvey-Pinard https://t.co/UhaJOnR3b6 pic.twitter.com/d7myaKmP5x
– xyz – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 6, 2025
DAUPH!! 2-0 pic.twitter.com/gYIpd8uyYU
– xyz – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 6, 2025
Logan Mailloux gives the @RocketLaval a 3-0 first period lead with this power play marker. #CalderCup | #LAVvsCLE pic.twitter.com/tQcXc7CJ6L
– American Hockey League (@TheAHL) May 7, 2025
Luca with the snipe!
: Knazko pic.twitter.com/Z3b52m29CO – x – Cleveland Monsters (@monstershockey) May 7, 2025
Oh hey look, another very easy save for Fowler because he anticipated the play and was set miles before the shot was taken. pic.twitter.com/AeAVjZ0ojF
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) May 7, 2025
Overtime
Xhekaj is -always- having fun out there. Or in there, in this case. pic.twitter.com/ASXoa5m9rt
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) May 7, 2025
That loss in Game 3 may have been good for Laval Rocket. Let them know that the road won’t be easy. They can’t just show up at the rink and expect to win.
Tonight, they are competing every shift, and have a clear edge in play. It’s 3-1 with 8 minutes left. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) May 7, 2025
Update: Alex Pietrangelo is out of tonight’s game due to an illness. #VegasBorn
– y-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 7, 2025