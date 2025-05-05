Skip to content
World Championship: “You have to wonder if Nick Suzuki regrets saying no”
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
John Shannon, who is involved in field hockey media in English Canada, posted a funny tweet yesterday.

Basically, he said that with Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon off to represent their country at the World Championship, it’s fair to wonder if Nick Suzuki and Connor Bedard regret saying no to Hockey Canada.

What’s interesting is that, publicly, Suzuki has said he hasn’t yet decided whether to go, as he’s waiting for the go-ahead from his doctors before he can go.

So at first glance, the Twitter commentary is catchy.

And when I take the trouble to think about it, it occurs to me that there are two theories that apply as to why John Shannon made such remarks about the CH captain. Which one is true remains to be seen.

The first theory is that Shannon is right. It’s possible that Suzuki lied publicly, or that the situation has changed and he’s really said no to Canada since then.

I can’t say I believe it, since Suzuki has no advantage in lying and because his refusal to go last year probably cost him a place at the Four Nations Confrontation, but it’s a theory nonetheless.

The second theory? Shannon doesn’t know what he’s talking about or he misinterpreted Suzuki’s “no”, regardless of injuries.

Could he be the first English-Canadian who doesn’t give a damn about what’s going on in Quebec (and I don’t just mean in field hockey terms) and doesn’t dig into the whole story before speaking?

Has he taken it for granted that not seeing him on the Canadian roster at this point is a refusal on the part of the Habs captain? I can’t say it’s a far-fetched idea. No?

But hey. Whether he goes or not, we should know soon – maybe even in the next few minutes, when Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes talk to the media (10 a.m.) on the sidelines of their end-of-season press conference.


