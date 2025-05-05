Trading Patrik Laine for Steven Stamkos: Antoine Roussel’s (spectacular) idea

Exit zone I Listen to the new episode with @RainvilleJR, @Rous_ant, @glefrancoisLP and @alexandrepratt.https://t.co/GaVd8lOVfH
– 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) May 6, 2025
Overtime
Isles first overall. This may hasten the trading of Dobson if the Isles are considering it.
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) May 5, 2025
Kent Hughes: “we’ve really enjoyed Jakub Dobes’ play this year.”
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 5, 2025
Chronique | Gorton et Hughes, ou l’art du recadrage https://t.co/No6Vi52Uly
– Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) May 6, 2025