2 goal comebacks in the 3rd period to win a game 7 in NHL history:

First 106 years: 3

Last 2 days: 2 #StanleyCupPlayoffs – Dominic Moore (@mooredom) May 5, 2025

Stars in 6

Golden Knights in 6

Panthers in 6

Capitals in 7

What’s next? How did you find the first round of the playoffs?Obviously, it ended on a high note with a big weekend of field hockey. Whether it was Mikko Rantanen’s performance to eliminate the Avalanche (it’s still funny to say, though) or the Jets’ spectacular comeback , Game #7 was up to the task.Two-goal comebacks in the third to win a #7 game have only happened five times in history… twice this weekend. Spectacular, you say?To see a Neal Pionk play for more than 46 minutes (46:15, actually) is simply incredible. To see the Jets bounce back without Mark Scheifele and Josh Morrissey is also noteworthy.It was a big challenge because the Blues were ready, too. Even if their five-on-six unit wasn’t up to snuff…And to see that Connor Hellebuyck managed to overcomeJordan Binningtonin such an important game after such a bad series… let’s just say it’s got to feel good. #FourNationsIf he’d lost this, let’s just say his reputation would have taken a hit. But now, he can breathe a sigh of relief.With the Jets’ victory, it’s interesting to note that there are still three Canadian clubs alive: the Jets, the Oilers and the Maple Leafs. And none of them will face each other in the second round.Three clubs from here in the second round is a first since 2004. Gary Bettman must be crying in his office.The Canucks and Flames didn’t make the playoffs, but that doesn’t mean they were bad teams – especially the Flames. Otherwise, the Canadiens and Senators lost in the first round.That’s no surprise for the CH… and the Sens lost to a Canadian team in the first round.Of necessity, seeing so many Canadian clubs still alive will be good for ratings for Canadian broadcasters. And mathematically, Canada has a 37.5% chance of bringing home the Stanley Cup.Remember that the last Stanley Cup won by a Canadian club was in 1993. #MontrealThat said, just because the Canadian clubs are in the second round doesn’t mean it will be easy to move on to the next level. After all, the duels will be tough.Here’s the playoff table.In reality, I have a feeling that the Maple Leafs won’t be able to beat the Panthers’ big machine, that the Oilers will lack depth against the Golden Knights and that the Stars will be too strong for the Jets and their ordinary goaltender in the playoffs.Here’s my prediction.Note that in the first round, I was only wrong about the Devils and Senators . I also had the right number of games for the Habs series and the series that just ended in Winnipeg.What about your predictions? What does it look like?