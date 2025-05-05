“The Juraj Slafkovský contract was a worse mistake than the Patrik Laine trade”

A 6.5 out of 10 for Gorton-Hugheshttps://t.co/5FnFx33sBa
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 5, 2025
“You’ll pay the price”: Mailloux, the Xhekaj brothers and Tuch must stay with the CHhttps://t.co/7yNukI0jr3
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 5, 2025
Overtime
Analysis | Respect et robustesse https://t.co/IQQHs1ESX9
– Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) May 6, 2025
The Québécois goalie will wait a few more weeks before officially enjoying his retired status, as he teams up with an old accomplice https://t.co/WUNNSHW5Lg pic.twitter.com/ndxLVBDqaP
– NHL (@NHL_EN) May 5, 2025
Wouldn’t help Abraham Toro’s cause, that. https://t.co/1LCQaxFpnP
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 6, 2025