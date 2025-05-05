“The Juraj Slafkovský contract was a worse mistake than the Patrik Laine trade”

A 6.5 out of 10 for Gorton-Hugheshttps://t.co/5FnFx33sBa – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 5, 2025

“You’ll pay the price”: Mailloux, the Xhekaj brothers and Tuch must stay with the CHhttps://t.co/7yNukI0jr3 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 5, 2025

Overtime

Analysis | Respect et robustesse https://t.co/IQQHs1ESX9 – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) May 6, 2025

The Québécois goalie will wait a few more weeks before officially enjoying his retired status, as he teams up with an old accomplice https://t.co/WUNNSHW5Lg pic.twitter.com/ndxLVBDqaP – NHL (@NHL_EN) May 5, 2025