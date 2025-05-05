Skip to content
Sidney Crosby: teams with a better chance than the Habs (including Vegas)
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Why did Sidney Crosby choose to go to the World Championship this year?

After all, it’s the first time he’s been there in 10 years… but in 2023 and 2024, he didn’t make the NHL playoffs. So what’s different this year for the man who doesn’t need to prove himself for the Olympics?

Has he regained his taste for winning by playing in Montreal and Boston at the Four Nations Confrontation? Does he want to play with his boy Nathan MacKinnon? Or both?

With the clock ticking, the Penguins seemingly bogged down and Mike Sullivan now the coach of the New York Rangers, we wonder more than ever what the future holds for Sidney Crosby.

We know he’s loyal, and if you ask me, he’ll never leave Pittsburgh. And if he does, it will be in 2026, not this summer.

But that’s not going to stop other teams from courting him. And it’s going to start with Nathan MacKinnon, who will no doubt be playing with Crosby at the World Championship.

Because, as Elliotte Friedman said in his 32 Thoughts Podcast, the two guys are going to play together for Canada and train together in the Maritimes this summer. They’re going to spend the summer together.

Nathan MacKinnon will spend the summer convincing him to go to Denver. – Elliotte Friedman

Because, yes, MacKinnon is angry about losing early in the playoffs. And he’s got to know that to replace Mikko Rantanen, it’s going to take something big.

And Sidney Crosby is… big.

Of course, no one in the NHL knows if Crosby really wants to leave since he’s loyal to the Penguins. However, you can’t stop the rumour machine, can you?

And at the heart of the machine, there’s bound to be the Habs.

But it’s worth noting that, should Crosby ever be traded, it’s not necessarily the Habs who will be the #1 target. Why not? Because Crosby will want to win now if he were to be traded.

Journalist Kevin Dubé has written a very comprehensive article on the subject.

If Crosby were to leave, it wouldn’t be to take the helm of a club that can one day win, but of a Stanley Cup contender. That’s why Denver is more likely.

Dubé also names the Golden Knights, Panthers, Oilers and Capitals as possibilities.

Crosby currently wants to finish his career (and start his post-career) with the Penguins. Moving to a club that is still officially rebuilding would not be his priority. And Kevin Dubé wrote his paper by talking to people around #87.

But the great thing about field hockey is that things can change very quickly. A year from now, the situation may be different for both the CH and the Penguins.


