Series wrap-up: Jets tie game in final seconds, win second overtime

ADAM LOWRY IS YOUR #GAME7 DOUBLE OVERTIME HERO!!! The @NHLJets have punched their ticket to the Second Round of the #StanleyCup Playoffs thanks to their captain’s @energizer overtime goal!! pic.twitter.com/x7Fxq5nuHn – NHL (@NHL) May 5, 2025

THE JETS HAVE LIFE!! NAMESTNIKOV MAKES IT A ONE GOAL GAME!!! (via @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/nPc9uIMkdB – BarDown (@BarDown) May 5, 2025

WITH 1.6 SECONDS TO GO. COLE PERFETTI pic.twitter.com/kgZU95vurH – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 5, 2025

The final game of the first round was played last night.The Jets and Blues crossed swords in game seven of their series.St. Louis seemed headed for victory, but Winnipeg rallied to win in the second overtime.The Jets win the series and the match 4-3.The visitors led 3-1 with less than two minutes to play.First, Vladislav Namestnikov closed the gap.And with less than three seconds left in the game, Cole Perfetti sent everyone into overtime with his second goal of the game.Wow!All seven games in this series have been won by the home team.

As for the Jets, they’ll face the Stars in the second round. Dallas had qualified 24 hours earlier.

We’ll have to keep an eye on Josh Morrissey’s health. He left the game and never returned. Neal Pionk played a lot.

Neal Pionk played 59 shifts in Game 7, logging 46:15 of ice time and assisting on 3 of Winnipeg’s 4 goals Absolute warrior pic.twitter.com/kcZi1ND02e – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 5, 2025

In bursts

As for Connor Hellebuyck, he was much criticized in the series, but in overtime he stood up, stopping all shots aimed at him.The American finished the game with 26 saves on 29 shots.

– Luke is happy. Brayden isn’t.

– Perfetti’s first goal was all about it.

COLE PERFETTI CHIPS IT IN!! CANADA LIFE CENTER IS ROCKING (via @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/EK4w5WwWTo – BarDown (@BarDown) May 5, 2025

– What a first round! And more importantly, what a weekend with game #7 of the Stars and Avalanche.

2025 first round features: – game 7 game-tying goal with 2 seconds remaining

– Mikko Rantanen all-time revenge series

– Connor McDavid beating LA for the 4th time

– Ovechkin vs Montreal

– battle of Florida

– battle of Ontario All-time first round. pic.twitter.com/r5vjmfVIho – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) May 5, 2025

– Scorers of the game.

– The second round begins today with Game 1 of the Leafs-Panthers series.