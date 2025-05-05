Series wrap-up: Jets tie game in final seconds, win second overtime

ADAM LOWRY IS YOUR #GAME7 DOUBLE OVERTIME HERO!!!
The @NHLJets have punched their ticket to the Second Round of the #StanleyCup Playoffs thanks to their captain’s @energizer overtime goal!! pic.twitter.com/x7Fxq5nuHn
– NHL (@NHL) May 5, 2025
THE JETS HAVE LIFE!!
NAMESTNIKOV MAKES IT A ONE GOAL GAME!!!
(via @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/nPc9uIMkdB
– BarDown (@BarDown) May 5, 2025
WITH 1.6 SECONDS TO GO.
COLE PERFETTI pic.twitter.com/kgZU95vurH
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 5, 2025
As for the Jets, they’ll face the Stars in the second round. Dallas had qualified 24 hours earlier.
We’ll have to keep an eye on Josh Morrissey’s health. He left the game and never returned. Neal Pionk played a lot.
Neal Pionk played 59 shifts in Game 7, logging 46:15 of ice time and assisting on 3 of Winnipeg’s 4 goals
Absolute warrior pic.twitter.com/kcZi1ND02e
– Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 5, 2025
In bursts
– Luke is happy. Brayden isn’t.
Nothing but respect between these two brothers #StanleyCup #Game7 https://t.co/ajcIIgOMHT pic.twitter.com/zSyuP9hc57
– NHL (@NHL) May 5, 2025
– Perfetti’s first goal was all about it.
COLE PERFETTI CHIPS IT IN!!
CANADA LIFE CENTER IS ROCKING
(via @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/EK4w5WwWTo
– BarDown (@BarDown) May 5, 2025
– What a first round! And more importantly, what a weekend with game #7 of the Stars and Avalanche.
2025 first round features:
– game 7 game-tying goal with 2 seconds remaining
– Mikko Rantanen all-time revenge series
– Connor McDavid beating LA for the 4th time
– Ovechkin vs Montreal
– battle of Florida
– battle of Ontario
All-time first round. pic.twitter.com/r5vjmfVIho
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) May 5, 2025
– Scorers of the game.
– The second round begins today with Game 1 of the Leafs-Panthers series.