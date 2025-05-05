Skip to content
Series wrap-up: Jets tie game in final seconds, win second overtime
Raphael Simard
The final game of the first round was played last night.

The Jets and Blues crossed swords in game seven of their series.

St. Louis seemed headed for victory, but Winnipeg rallied to win in the second overtime.

The Jets win the series and the match 4-3.

The visitors led 3-1 with less than two minutes to play.

First, Vladislav Namestnikov closed the gap.

And with less than three seconds left in the game, Cole Perfetti sent everyone into overtime with his second goal of the game.

Wow!

All seven games in this series have been won by the home team.

As for the Jets, they’ll face the Stars in the second round. Dallas had qualified 24 hours earlier.

We’ll have to keep an eye on Josh Morrissey’s health. He left the game and never returned. Neal Pionk played a lot.

As for Connor Hellebuyck, he was much criticized in the series, but in overtime he stood up, stopping all shots aimed at him.

The American finished the game with 26 saves on 29 shots.


In bursts

– Luke is happy. Brayden isn’t.

– Perfetti’s first goal was all about it.

– What a first round! And more importantly, what a weekend with game #7 of the Stars and Avalanche.

– Scorers of the game.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– The second round begins today with Game 1 of the Leafs-Panthers series.

(Credit: NHL.com)
