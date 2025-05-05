Rob Blake quits: A door opens for Marc Bergevin

Last week, the Kings were eliminated by the Oilers.

It’s now been four years in a row that the Los Angeles team has lost in the first round to Edmonton.

And now, there are going to be changes within the LA organization .The Kings announced in the last few minutes that they have reached a mutual agreement with their GM, Rob Blake, to move on.The organization, in a message posted on X, maintains that the search for a new GM begins now.And clearly, there are connections to be made with Marc Bergevin.

In January 2022, Marc Bergevin was hired by the Kings to be Rob Blake’s consultant.

We know he’d like to come back as a GM in the National League… and now a door may have just opened for him.

He’s already with the organization, after all.

And the Kings know him well.

In all of this, we also have to wonder if the fact that Rob Blake wasn’t able to build a club to beat the Oilers had a role to play in the Kings’ decision.

Was he fired? This question also arises in the context of the Kings’ failure to live up to the expectations placed on the club in recent years.

As for Bergevin, there are also rumours that he’s headed for New York. The Islanders fired Lou Lamoriello in recent weeks and, like the Kings, are looking for a new GM.

But the word on the street right now is that Bergevin is in the Islanders’ sights for the position of president of field hockey operations.

If #Isles end up choosing Marc Bergevin as President of Hockey Ops – he remains one of a few leading contenders – there’s a scenario where Marc (60 in August) hires Mathieu Darche (48) as GM. This is one of a few combinations in play that would seem to satisfy NYI owners. https://t.co/xq5qD57Ayb – Chris Botta (@ChrisBottaNHL) May 5, 2025

Where Bergevin’s name makes sense in Los Angeles is when you consider that he’s good friends with Luc Robitaille.

Expect to see the former Habs GM get an interview, at the very least.