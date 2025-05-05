Marc-André Fleury to play with Sidney Crosby at World Championship

Unless he changes his mind, Marc-André Fleury has played his last career game in the National League.

The 40-year-old goaltender will hang up his skates.

But… he’s got more to give for now. Fleury announced today that he would be taking part in the World Championship with Canada.

This will give him the opportunity to finish his career on the international stage, and he’ll have the chance to play with Sidney Crosby.

It’s the very first time he’ll be taking part in the event… and I get the impression he wasn’t hard to convince, given that we knew Crosby would be taking part too.

Marc-Andre Fleury will join Team Canada at the World Championships… This is his FIRST World Championships appearance and will be reunited with Sidney Crosby as a teammate pic.twitter.com/aqzMRdvl6b – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 5, 2025

Crosby and Fleury together on the ice for one last time will make for some good times:Canada is really going to have the resources to be dangerous on the ice.

Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Macklin Celebrini, Noah Dobson, Adam Fantilli, Bo Horvat, Travis Konecny, Ryan O’Reilly, Kent Johnson… let’s just say that the other countries had better be ready, because playing against Canada is going to be pretty tough.

Especially with Fleury in net, a goalkeeper who has won almost everything in his career. After all, the Quebecer has an Olympic gold medal and three Stanley Cups under his belt!

Talking to the media today, Fleury recalled that it had been a long time since he’d had the opportunity to play with Crosby on the same team.

And the goalie’s goal is to have fun on the ice with his buddy:

“I haven’t played with Sid in a while, it’s going to be fun to spend some time together!” Marc-André Fleury will join Canada for the World Championship on RDS starting May 9! pic.twitter.com/VcteDdWfeP – RDS (@RDSca) May 5, 2025

Extension

The last time Fleury and Crosby played together, the Penguins won the Stanley Cup (2016-2017).Will they be able to repeat the feat and bring home the gold at the World Championship?

One thing’s for sure, it would allow Marc-André Fleury to end his career on a high note.