Is it a priority for Kent Hughes to offer Lane Hutson a contract extension?

"You're going to see more hostile offers with the cap going up," predicts Jeff Gorton

The guy makes a five-, six-word sentence and then everyone capotes. #OnEstDifferent

Clearly, the Habs won't retain Pascal Vincent if he's courted for an NHL coaching vacancy. Kent Hughes mentioned that he won't mind if a team wants to talk to him during the Rocket's playoff run.

Personal news: My time @DailyFaceoff is winding down. My decision. It's been an incredible journey building a premier field hockey media brand and I'm grateful for every second. Like many in field hockey, I'm a free agent on July 1 and can't wait to dig in on my next ventures. Stay tuned.

In the past, Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton have never been afraid to give a young player a long contract. Cole Caufield signed an eight-year deal at the end of his entry-level contract, but Juraj Slafkovsky and Kaiden Guhle signed long-term deals a year before the end of their rookie contracts. Both are possibilities for the CH, then. At this point, you have to wonder what the CH will do with Lane Hutson, who is logically the next jewel in the organization's crown who should earn himself a long-term deal. Naturally, Kent Hughes broached the subject during his end-of-season press conference, when he was asked about the youngster. Basically, Hughes isn't closed to the idea of signing him right now. He was cautious when discussing the matter (as he always is when it comes to contracts) with the media, of course. But he wants to talk to his agent to see where he stands. If we take it for granted that Lane Hutson won't become a hot pepper overnight, securing a contract as soon as possible must be the most logical option. Hutson has said he's open to it. And Kent Hughes isn't going to wait to talk to his agent to try and find common ground. Lane Hutson will not be eligible for a hostile bid in the summer of 2026, when his entry-level contract expires. This inevitably gives Kent Hughes power in the matter. After all, as we all know, it will be hostile bid season this summer… and no doubt for the rest of things.