Lane Hutson among the finalists for the Calder Trophy

TOP ROOKIES!
Macklin Celebrini, Lane Hutson & Dustin Wolf are your Calder Trophy finalists – awarded to the NHL’s most outstanding first-year player. #NHLAwards Find out where the next wave of young talent might be going during tonight’s #NHLDraft Lottery which is about to… pic.twitter.com/k14qihgZRx – NHL (@NHL) May 5, 2025
Overtime
The Canadiens’ management has sent a clear message to Kirby Dach: he’ll have to arrive in better shape than at last camp! @mathiasbrunet @MartinLemay pic.twitter.com/3VimAq6wVj
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 5, 2025
He’s got quite a mandate on his hands. https://t.co/RXyk4qmOwk
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 5, 2025
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson has won the 2024-25 NBA Coach of the Year award.
– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 5, 2025