Lane Hutson among the finalists for the Calder Trophy
Félix Forget
Credit: Getty Images
Tonight is draft lottery night in the NHL. Of course, we were watching to see which team would get the first pick in the amateur auction… but the Habs were also watching to see if they’d actually get the 16th pick in the deal that brought Sean Monahan to Montreal.

As long as the Flames didn’t win the lottery, that’s what would happen. Otherwise, the Panthers’ pick would have gone to Montreal.

But during the draft lottery, the NHL also announced the three finalists for the Calder Trophy. And that, too, was something to keep an eye on for the Canadiens, because Lane Hutson had a (very) serious chance of being one of the nominees.

And, as it happens, that’s exactly what happened: the Habs’ little defenseman is one of the three finalists.

Macklin Celebrini and Dustin Wolf are the other two… and Matvei Michkov is not.

It’s not necessarily a surprise to see Hutson among the finalists considering he amassed 66 points (including 60 assists, an NHL record for a rookie defenseman) in 82 games. The Habs took a giant leap forward this year, thanks in large part to the brilliance of their rookie defenseman.

The defenseman led all NHL rookies in points this year. Celebrini and Michkov, who are forwards, each scored 63 points, three fewer than the Habs’ #48.

Of course, you might think that Hutson is the favorite to win right now. That said, the competition is strong… and we’ll have to see if he’s beaten by one of the other two finalists, who also had an excellent campaign.

But for Hutson, it’s a fine feat to add to a magnificent first season… and above all, let’s not forget that he could collect a big bonus if he wins the Calder.

And at the dawn of negotiations for a long-term contract, coming to the table on the strength of a Calder Trophy win would give him a strong argument for breaking the bank.


