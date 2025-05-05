Kent Hughes: “For me, we’re not in the playoffs without Patrik Laine”

Patrik Laine isn’t a perfect player.

And the Canadiens knew that before they went looking for him in Columbus.

But even if Laine “got into trouble at 5-on-5”, in the words of Kent Hughes, the sniper still found a way to help his club.

After all, Laine finished the season among the NHL’s top power-play scorers. He scored 15, and ahead of him were Jake Guentzel (17), Brayden Point (16) and Leon Draisaitl (16).

The Finn has scored important goals, and that’s helped the CH sign more victories.

And it was in this context that Kent Hughes said this morning that the Canadiens wouldn’t have made the playoffs without Laine’s help.

Kent Hughes says the Canadiens wouldn’t have made the playoffs without Patrik Laine. It wasn’t always pretty, at 5v5, but Hughes highlighted that Laine scored crucial goals and showed a willingness to improve. – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) May 5, 2025

It’s true that, at equal strength, we’d have liked to see Laine give more.

Above all, we’d have liked to see him more involved on the ice, which is also why he’s been criticized.

But as Kent Hughes also said, even though it was tough, the player wanted to learn.

Laine wanted to improve in the areas of his game where he wasn’t doing so well, and the Habs’ GM liked his attitude:

I was impressed by his willingness to learn and improve. – Kent Hughes

It’s worth remembering that Laine hasn’t had an easy adjustment with the CH either. He suffered a major injury during training camp, had to deal with health problems a few times during the season and was injured in the playoffs too.

That said, if Kent Hughes’ words are anything to go by, the organization is relatively satisfied with what Laine has been able to bring to the group this year.

There’s still a year left on his contract ($8.7 million per season) and clearly, with the GM’s comments, it’s possible to believe that Laine will be back next season to help the Habs.

Extension

Even if some would like to see him leave.Patrik Laine scored 20 goals in 52 games this season.

We’re talking about a 31-goal pace over a full 82-game season.

If Laine can stay healthy next year, he could become more important to the Habs…