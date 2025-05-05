Kent Hughes admits it: Ivan Demidov’s last few weeks have been incredible

What a setup by Ivan Demidov pic.twitter.com/VXOvoz5Sj1 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 28, 2025

It's been a busy few weeks for Ivan Demidov.The young Canadien finished his season in the KHL and then signed his first NHL contract with the Habs.Very quickly, in fact.Fans waiting for him at the hotel, his first career NHL points, playing in the playoffs against the Washington Capitals and seeing Josh Anderson and Tom Wilson battle it out on the bench, Martin St-Louis deciding to promote him to the first power play unit in Patrik Laine's absence….Yikes. Demidov hasn't had much chance to rest since arriving in Montreal, and it's a period of adaptation that can be difficult for anyone.Kent Hughes talked about this in his end-of-season review, and you can tell from his words that he recognizes that Demidov has had to go through some pretty rocky times.But Demidov did it like a pro too.He was able to keep a cool head, he performed relatively well on the ice in the playoffs even though he didn't play much, and he didn't look like a guy who was mixed up for all that.Which could have happened.The good news in all this is that the youngster can take a breather right now.He'll have all summer to familiarize himself with his new environment, and he'll have time to get his bearings after what must have been a stressful few weeks.Demidov will arrive at the next training camp with a clearer head, and this should help him to adapt well to the organization.Still, even though he may have had his head in the clouds in recent weeks, we've seen just how talented a player he is.He had "only" two points in his first five playoff games, but still: it almost looked easy for him at times.And if Demidov arrives at the next training camp with a lighter spirit… it could yield some really interesting results.