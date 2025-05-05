Jeff Gorton talks weight for his players: he’s learned from his years with the Rangers

Jeff Gorton’s shopping list for the Montreal Canadiens. Adding players with compete, size and skill. Weighs the importance of compete and size in his discussions with Kent Hughes on how to improve the team. – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) May 5, 2025

Jeff Gorton believes there’s more than one way to improve the Canadiens’ 2nd line. Doesn’t have a clear target yet, but believes that they can go a few routes (mentioning 100-point wingers as play drivers). – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) May 5, 2025

extension

“The playoffs don’t speed up the process, but they certainly help. We’re not done yet. There’s still work to be done” – Jeff Gorton https://t.co/pcEMpHYowB – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 5, 2025

BIG NEWS: Marc-Andre Fleury is joining Sidney Crosby at the World Championship for Team Canada. It’ll be his first – Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) May 5, 2025

“I asked a veteran how many teams you’re confident (100%) of overtaking next year, in the East? He gave me 3” – Hughes https://t.co/pcEMpHYowB – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 5, 2025