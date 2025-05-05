Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Jeff Gorton talks weight for his players: he’s learned from his years with the Rangers
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Jeff Gorton talks weight for his players: he’s learned from his years with the Rangers
Credit: Getty Images
Why did the Canadiens get beaten by the Capitals in the playoffs? Not least because they were a worse team. Of course they were.

But one of the reasons was clearly the weight of the two teams. The Capitals were big, and important players shuffled the CH guys throughout the first-round series.

Kent Hughes talked about Tom Wilson and Alex Ovechkin in his press conference. And I’m sure his players, starting with Alexandre Carrier, would come up with the same names.

So yes, the CH must continue to look for fast players and talent, but it takes more than that. Alex Newhook is proof of that.

That’s why it’s interesting to note that Jeff Gorton, at today’s press conference, talked about speed and talent… but also about the weight that must be brought to bear when looking for players.

Does Gorton, who lost his job as GM in New York because his team was being shuffled around too much by the Tom Wilsons of the world, understand the importance of size?

If he reads the media as often as he implied in his (very pleasant) press conference with Kent Hughes, you’d think he’d know what people think, at least.

But how to improve the club, then?

Kent Hughes talked about finding the right balance in the short and long term, making a field hockey deal, the right price to pay and not blocking/demoralizing the youngsters in Laval by putting too many obstacles in their way.

The second trio has obviously been targeted.

It’s interesting to see Gorton talking not just about a center, but also about a guy who can play wing and score 100 points as a possibility for the future. #MitchMarner?

Adding talent… taking advantage of momentum… building on the season… of necessity, there were going to be some clichés during the press conference. But I can’t wait to see what happens this summer.

After all, we’ve known for a long time that 2025 was going to be a summer of action.


extension

– That’s the way I see it.

– Jakub Dobes as deputy in 2025-2026? Possibly, yes.

– Juraj Slafkovsky: were his expectations too high?

– Deadline strategy: no regrets for Jeff Gorton, but he still likes to have a lot of draft picks.

– With good reason.

– Marc-Andre Fleury is off to the World Championships.

– The importance of consistency in a club: it’s the last thing a young roster will master.

– And the kid said the CH was at the top of the East. The importance of having a balanced club.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content