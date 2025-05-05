Jeff Gorton on Kirby Dach: Time is running out

Kirby Dach hasn’t had the easiest of seasons.

It took him a while to get going because he had to miss almost the entire 23-24 campaign due to injury.

We’ve seen a few flashes from him this season (as in the holiday season), but mostly he’s been inconsistent on the ice.

Under the circumstances, does the organization want to turn the page on him?No. Absolutely not, in fact.

Jeff Gorton goes even further, saying that there is “definitely” a place in the line-up for him.

“Kirby has had 2 tough years with 2 major injuries. We’ll have to see how he responds this summer with another rehab, but there’s certainly a place for him in the line-up. Now it’s up to him to determine which one it is.” – Jeff Gorton on Kirby.. – RDS (@RDSca) May 5, 2025

But that doesn’t mean Dach won’t have to work hard to get back on track.

Not to say that this is his “last chance”… Jeff Gorton has made it clear that time is running out for Dach and that he needs to find a way to become the player the organization wanted to see when it went looking for him in Chicago in 2022, at the draft.

The Canadiens haven’t given up on Kirby Dach and will be monitoring his rehab. Jeff Gorton didn’t look overly confident. Says Dach would need a big camp to hit the ground running. – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) May 5, 2025

Ultimately, it was thought that Dach would become the Canadiens’ 2nd center.

At one point, there was even talk of him overtaking Nick Suzuki in the lineup.

That said, we know that the CH wants to add talent for next season, and that there’s a big hole at center on the second unit.

Dach probably won’t be ready to take on an important role like that again soon, because he’ll have to find his feet again after missing the last third of the season.

But Jeff Gorton has said it: with or without Dach, there are “many” ways to improve the club’s second line.

Jeff Gorton believes there’s more than one way to improve the Canadiens’ 2nd line. Doesn’t have a clear target yet, but believes that they can go a few routes (mentioning 100-point wingers as play drivers). – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) May 5, 2025

And bringing in a quality center can certainly help.The Habs will be working hard this summer to improve their top-6, and the good news is that they have the resources to do it.

Kent Hughes will have room under the payroll to maneuver, and he’ll also be able to count on several quality picks / prospects if needed if he wants to make a big splash on the trade market.

We know that the CH GM is armed to the teeth. And we know he’s not afraid to move to improve his club, as we’ve seen since his arrival in Montreal.

It looks like he’s in for a big summer, Kent Hughes.

