Georges Laraque: “Forget Marner in Montreal”

Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes said it (again) this morning, as part of their annual end-of-season review.This summer, the Habs want to add talent to their line-up.

Management will be working hard to inject talent into the team’s top-6, and there will be candidates all over the league to make it happen.

Of the lot?

Mitch Marner… who will be eligible to test the free agent market on July 1 if he hasn’t signed a new contract with the Leafs.

And on that note, let’s remember that Chris Johnston believes the CH is “hungry for another game-changing player” like Mitch Marner.

Maybe the CH will be in the running for his services this summer.We also know that the Habs will have room under the payroll to make a big splash.

And Marner in Montreal, on the same line as Ivan Demidov, would make some people salivate. We’re talking about a player who has averaged 95 points over the last four NHL seasons…

Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez also discussed the subject today on BPM Sports.

And in Laraque’s eyes, this project should be forgotten for one reason in particular: Marner won’t sign in Montreal because the Habs are the Leafs’ sworn enemy.

Georges Laraque, who has already found himself in a similar situation during his NHL career, finds it hard to see Mitch Marner agreeing to the terms of a contract with the Tricolore in the context of his playing in Toronto since the start of his career.That makes sense.But where I see it being illogical is in terms of salary.

Mitch Marner, right now, has all the arguments on his side to sign a contract that will pay him a LOT of money per year. He’s among the NHL’s elite, he’s been one of the league’s top scorers for several years, and at 28, he’s going to want to sign the best contract (money-wise) possible.

I can’t see Kent Hughes paying him a salary of $12, $13 or even $14 million per season with the upcoming contracts.

Because let’s not forget one thing: Suzuki, Caufield and Slaf are already under contract and they’re going to earn more than $7.5 M per season each in the next few years… and there’s also Demidov’s and Hutson’s contracts, which are going to be very, very expensive.

I’d like to see Mitch Marner score 100 points a season in Montreal. Don’t get me wrong.

But it has to make sense too…

