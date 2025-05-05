Skip to content
All-Star Weekend 2026 replaced: New York state governor angry
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
We all know: NHL All-Star Weekend is a dull affair.

The skills competition and the game itself have lost popularity over the years because it’s always the same old thing.

That’s why this year’s Confrontation des 4 Nations was such a success. Fans were treated to some top-quality hockey, and it felt good.

Seeing how well it worked, the NHL seems to have made a big decision.

Because according to what Emily Kaplan reports on X, the 2026 All-Star Weekend will be replaced by an “international event”.

A league source had this to say to the ESPN reporter:

It will be a spectacular international event. – Anonymous NHL source

Not everyone is happy about this news.

In fact… Kathy Hochul, Governor of the State of New York, isn’t too happy about this news.

In an open letter sent to Gary Bettman, Kathy Hochul deplores the fact that the league wants to replace the All-Star Game with an international event.

She argues that this will affect the economic benefits that were planned for the All-Star weekend, and so she asks the league to “reconsider the situation” as soon as possible.

Kathy Hochul is also disappointed that the NHL made this decision without consulting New York State:

But hey. You have to wonder what the NHL wants to do with an “international event”.

We know the event will be held at the home of the New York Islanders, since that’s basically where All-Star Weekend 2026 was supposed to take place.

But we don’t know much beyond that yet.

So I can’t wait to see what Gary Bettman has in store for us… because the league wants to find a way to make a splash for the right reasons.

For me, it’s mainly the “spectacular” part that turns me on, because we also know that the NHL has set the bar high with the 4 Nations Confrontation.

And I’m having trouble guessing what’s going to happen next, but it doesn’t matter: just seeing the NHL try other things is already a good step forward.

I wonder how much of this was due to Nikita Kucherov’s c*licer at the All-Star Game in 2024…


Overtime

