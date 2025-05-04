Skip to content
World Cup: Sidney Crosby to play for Canada for first time since 2015
Raphael Simard
When your team is eliminated from the NHL, it’s time to turn to the other teams still alive, yes, but also to your country.

The Men’s Worlds will begin soon (May 9, in Sweden and Denmark), and Canada will be on the lookout, as it is at every international competition.

For the first time since 2015, Sidney Crosby will represent his country at the competition. Nathan MacKinnon, who was eliminated yesterday, is also expected to take part in the tournament.

Both are used to winning with Unifolié.

A few months ago, the two friends were major factors in Canada’s victory over the USA in the final of the Four Nations Tournament.

They’ll be aiming for a second conquest in 2025.

I’m sure that MacKinnon would have liked to continue his season with the Avalanche, but doing it with Canada isn’t bad either… This season, he collected 116 points in 76 games.

As for Crosby, his NHL team, the Penguins, almost always made the playoffs. That’s one of the reasons he never played in the World Series. This year, with Pittsburgh one of the worst teams in the East, he’ll have plenty of opportunity to don the red bibs.

This season, the Pens captain collected 91 points in 80 games. He’s notorious for missing All-Star events. But he wouldn’t miss a competition representing his country for the world.


