Without Scheifele for match #7: If Hellebuyck doesn’t have a big outing…

The series between the Jets and Blues has been pushed to the extreme. Tonight, the two clubs go head-to-head in Game #7… and it could be the biggest game in the history of the Winnipeg organization.

Because in reality, the Jets – after an exceptional season – can’t escape this game.

I think it’s safe to say that today is the biggest game in Winnipeg Jets 2.0 history. – Jesse Pollock (@jpolly22) May 4, 2025

They have no right to be eliminated in the first round for the third year in a row.

But clearly, it won’t be easy.

And I say that in the context that the Jets will have to get by without Mark Scheifele, who collected 87 points in the regular season.The big Winnipeg forward was injured in Game 5 of the series and was also forced to miss Game 6.

The Jets will have to find a way to shine without him…

Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel announced today that Mark Scheifele won’t play Game 7 – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 4, 2025

The Jets will have to find a way to shine without him and that leads me to say this.

Tonight… Connor Hellebuyck must conquer his demons to have a big game.

The goaltender – who is sure to win the Vézina trophy after a stellar season – has been pulled three times (in six games) since the start of the series against the Blues.

And his statistics are atrocious, with a goals-against average of 4.42 and an efficiency rate of .815…

We know that the American has always had trouble performing well in the playoffs for X reason. And we know he’s let his club down several times in the past: it’s not for nothing that the Jets haven’t reached the conference finals since 2018, despite the good teams we’ve seen in Winnipeg.

At least the game will take place at the Jets’ home. Had it been on the road, the club’s fans would have had every right to be concerned…

Connor Hellebuyck on the road this series: – 16 goals against on 66 shots

– .758 save percentage

– 9.32 goals allowed above expected It’s every playoffs. pic.twitter.com/OkrvLB9qTP – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) May 3, 2025

Clearly, it will be interesting to see if Connor Hellebuyck can respond to the adversity tonight when his club (really) needs him.

But if his performance in the playoffs over the last few years is anything to go by, we’d agree that it’s not a foregone conclusion.

The time is right for him to stand up… at last.

In a gust

– Oh. Great news for the Leafs player.

Mitch Marner is absent from #leafs practice after his wife Stephanie gave birth to a baby boy. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 4, 2025

– Come on, boys!

Welcome to Vienna! The men’s national team is ready to get down to business ahead of #Men’sWorldGames. pic.twitter.com/d8ceIwGWbR – Field hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) May 4, 2025

– Series in the AHL look like this:

In the #AHL right now (Sectional semifinals)

(3 of 5) ROC-3 SYR-0 (In Section Finals)

LAV-2 CLE-0 LHV-1 HER-1

CHA-1 PRO-0 RKF-2 MIL-0

TEX-1 G.R.-0 COL-1 S.J-0

ABB-1 C.V-1 The section finals will also be (3 of 5) and shouldn’t start before May 12 – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) May 4, 2025

– It’s going to be a bumpy ride.