The Avalanche made a mistake trading Mikko Rantanen

The Avalanche are the first team in MLB/NBA/NHL history to lose 7 consecutive Game 7s.
Ouch… Really not the kind of stat you want to see for your team.
In short, each of his seven losses must have hurt the Avalanche players and fans very much, but absolutely none of them hurt as much as the most recent one, last night’s.
A LEGENDARY PERFORMANCE
Mikko Rantanen scores the first-ever hat trick in the third period of a #Game7 in NHL history! #StanleyCup
Hat Trick Challenge presented by
Because it’s clear after yesterday’s game that the Avalanche made a big mistake in trading Mikko Rantanen.
The Finnish star was the best player of the series with 12 points in seven games, and he proved to the whole field hockey world that he wasn’t dependent on Nathan MacKinnon to perform at the highest level.
His 12 points represent the NHL’s best harvest to date, with Rantanen sitting atop the playoff scoring charts, one point ahead of Connor McDavid and a certain Nathan MacKinnon.
It’s also worth noting that Rantanen was much better than Martin Necas in this series, while the man who joined the Avalanche in return for Mikko had five points, including just one goal, in seven games.
The Stars forward really didn’t appreciate the way he was treated, and neither did Nathan MacKinnon, who was very frustrated and disappointed to see Rantanen leave the Avalanche.
Rantanen with long embraces for Landeskog and MacKinnon. pic.twitter.com/DQuNzcI3KA
With last night’s performance, and his 11 points in the last three games of the series, Rantanen proved that he doesn’t depend on MacKinnon to perform in this league, and more importantly, he proved once again that he’s a playoff guy.
He’s 7th in NHL history for average points per game in the playoffs.
In short, the Avalanche once again lost a game #7, and let’s just say that since their Stanley Cup in 2022, it’s been very difficult for Colorado, who have only won one series in three years, in 2023 against the Winnipeg Jets.
The same goes for the Avalanche’s opponent in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, as the Tampa Bay Lightning have lost three straight first-round games since that final.
As I’ve said before, for me, this series between the Avalanche and Stars was the final before the final.
In the end, it was the Stars who came out on top, thanks to a certain Mikko Rantanen, who clearly made up for the absence of Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson, the Stars’ best defenseman and best forward respectively.
In fact, MacKinnon can’t believe his team couldn’t beat the Stars without Heiskanen and Robertson.
Nathan MacKinnon: “They were missing their best D and maybe their best forward. We still couldn’t beat them so, yeah, I don’t know what we’re gonna do.” #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/PutQLM8HIY
In a flurry
– Here’s the schedule for the second round.
The NHL announced additional schedule information for select games of the 2025 #StanleyCup Playoffs Second Round, which begins Monday, May 5. The complete Second Round schedule will be confirmed following Sunday’s #Game7.
More: https://t.co/Lo7BB4LRq3
– Read more.
Mikko Rantanen has been unlocked: ‘Mikko put the team on his back’
On an unforgettable third period capping an incredible series between the Avalanche and Stars, my piece for
– A young clutch prodigy.
Wyatt Johnston completed the multi-goal, third-period comeback for the @DallasStars and became the first player in NHL history to score the series-clinching goal in multiple #Game7s at age 22 or younger (also 2023 R2).
#NHLStats: https://t.co/UDrtz0GpF1
– Johnston makes history alongside some very big names.
Most Goals Before Age 22
Stanley Cup Playoffs History
Sidney Crosby 24
Jaromír Jágr 19
Patrick Kane 19
Wyatt Johnston 17 pic.twitter.com/q7xDCRiDGE
– Of note.
