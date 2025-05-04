Spencer Knight expects to see Jacob Fowler in the NHL soon

Credit: Since joining the Rocket, Jacob Fowler has been shining. In two playoff games with Laval, he’s almost perfect. That didn’t stop Pascal Vincent from putting Cayden Primeau in front of his team’s net today… He lost. Will Vincent be back with Fowler next game? The question remains. In any case, while Samuel Montembeault and Jakub […]

Since joining the Rocket, Jacob Fowler has been shining.

In two playoff games with Laval, he’s almost perfect. That didn’t stop Pascal Vincent from putting Cayden Primeau in front of his team’s net today…

He’s already showing he belongs with the Rocket! https://t.co/G0zDPmtgMR – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 4, 2025

He lost. Will Vincent be back with Fowler next game? The question remains. In any case, while Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes are doing well in the NHL, Fowler looks like the goalie of the future for the CH.And Blackhawks goalie Spencer Knight sees him in the NHL very soon.Sooner than expected, anyway.Knight and Fowler are good friends.

Since the beginning of the year, the two have been exchanging text messages. Fowler has asked the Hawks’ (formerly Panthers’) ace for advice on the process to the NHL.

His dream is to play with the CH, and he’s giving himself every chance of getting there.

I can’t wait to see him with Montreal, but I think another season in Laval is necessary. It’s no secret: it always takes longer for a goalie to develop. And even if Fowler seems ready for the show, we don’t want to send him into the lion’s den too quickly.

In any case, his presence in the Tricolore uniform is not pressing: Monty is still under contract and he’s doing a great job.

The CH prospect must continue to dominate in the AHL and is one injury away from promotion before time runs out.

