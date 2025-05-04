Spencer Knight expects to see Jacob Fowler in the NHL soon

In two playoff games with Laval, he’s almost perfect. That didn’t stop Pascal Vincent from putting Cayden Primeau in front of his team’s net today…
He’s already showing he belongs with the Rocket! https://t.co/G0zDPmtgMR
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 4, 2025
Since the beginning of the year, the two have been exchanging text messages. Fowler has asked the Hawks’ (formerly Panthers’) ace for advice on the process to the NHL.
His dream is to play with the CH, and he’s giving himself every chance of getting there.
I can’t wait to see him with Montreal, but I think another season in Laval is necessary. It’s no secret: it always takes longer for a goalie to develop. And even if Fowler seems ready for the show, we don’t want to send him into the lion’s den too quickly.
In any case, his presence in the Tricolore uniform is not pressing: Monty is still under contract and he’s doing a great job.
In gusto
– Incredible!
WITH 1.6 SECONDS TO GO.
COLE PERFETTI pic.twitter.com/kgZU95vurH
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 5, 2025
– Will he sign?
Kirill Kaprizov discusses potential contract extension with Wild: ‘It should be all good’
By@JoeSmithNHLand moi https://t.co/FXAuWIPNke
– Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) May 4, 2025
– It’s not going well.
The club isn’t capable of being consistent. https://t.co/O2Xv60tV1z
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 4, 2025