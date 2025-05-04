Series highlights: Mikko Rantanen scores hat trick in 3rd period to eliminate Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen breaks his former team’s hearts
Seven games later, I’m among those who still believe the same thing, as I see the winner of this series in the final.
So it was an extremely important game last night, with one team advancing to the next round, and the other going home as the season’s big disappointment.
With the Stars at home, you’d think they’d have some advantage, but it was the Avalanche who had the upper hand in the first two periods, and even early in the third.
JOSH MANSON
He buries one shorthanded to give the @Avalanche a 1-0 lead in #Game7! #StanleyCup
– NHL (@NHL) May 4, 2025
NATHAN MACKINNON
The @Avalanche double their lead just 31 seconds into the third period of #Game7! #StanleyCup
– NHL (@NHL) May 4, 2025
IT’S NOT OVER YET
The @DallasStars needed a goal in #Game7, and Mikko Rantanen delivers! #StanleyCup
– NHL (@NHL) May 4, 2025
MIKKO RANTANEN IS TAKING OVER
His second goal of the third period ties #Game7 up 2-2! #StanleyCup
– NHL (@NHL) May 4, 2025
And as if that wasn’t enough, just as the game seemed to be heading into overtime, Rantanen added to it by picking up an assist on the Stars’ third goal, Wyatt Johnston’s, on a power play, caused by a VERY bad Jaxk Drury penalty.
DALLAS HAS THE LEAD IN #GAME7 #StanleyCup
– NHL (@NHL) May 4, 2025
No matter how hard the Avalanche tried to tie the score, they couldn’t find the back of the net by pulling their goalie.
Mikko Rantanen – Dallas Stars (5)*
Empty Net Goal
Hat Trick pic.twitter.com/HeaLNBJig4
– NHL Goal Videos (@NHLGoalVideos) May 4, 2025
Mikko Rantanen’s four-point third-period performance against his former team will be one to remember for a long time.
Finally, it’s important to note that Stars head coach Peter DeBoer remains undefeated in Game 7, with a record of 9-0, which is simply mind-boggling.
9-0 in #Game7‘s.
Pete DeBoer’s group always seems to find a way when it matters most. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/mWpPnQOREV
– NHL (@NHL) May 4, 2025
The Stars now await the winner of tonight’s game #7 between the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues to find out their opponent in the next round.
Overtime
– Here are yesterday’s results.
The first #Game7 of the 2025 #StanleyCup Playoffs saw Mikko Rantanen and the @DallasStars prevail in a thrilling multi-goal, third-period comeback win. What will tomorrow’s winner-take-all contest have in store?#NHLStats: https://t.co/UDrtz0GpF1 pic.twitter.com/znayXYMbVk
– NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) May 4, 2025
– Here are the game’s top scorers.
– Today in the NHL: Game #7 between the St. Louis Blues and the Winnipeg Jets.