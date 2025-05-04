Panthers: Brady Tkachuk won’t be following his brother Matthew closely

For the fourth year in a row, Matthew Tkachuk has made the playoffs, advancing to the second round of the spring tournament.Last season, he won the Stanley Cup, and this year, the Florida Panthers still have a very good team that can go far.Of course, Matthew Tkachuk can count on the undeniable support of his entire family, except for one very important member.

For the first time in four years, Matthew’s brother Brady Tkachuk will not be cheering him on.

It’s a tradition that’s come to an end, as Brady used to follow his brother from game to game to offer his support.

The Senators’ captain is deeply disappointed. https://t.co/pgXUFbXIbH – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 3, 2025

Yesterday, during the Ottawa Senators’ end-of-season review, Brady Tkachuk explained that he would be following his brother’s performance from afar this time around.

He confessed that he wouldn’t be there with his brother at every game, and would instead be watching from home.

Honestly, it’s understandable that this year is different for Brady, given that for the first time in his career, he has made the playoffs.

In recent years, the Ottawa Senators didn’t make the playoffs, so it was easier for Tkachuk to cheer on his brother, since he wasn’t anywhere near where he was in the season.

But this year, Brady made the playoffs, but lost in the first round to the Toronto Maple Leafs, who will be his brother Matthew’s opponents in the second round.

Brady Tkachuk clearly hasn’t yet swallowed that heartbreaking elimination in six games, so he’d rather take some time for himself.

“There’s that disappointment of not playing again that justifies it. For me, it’s just a matter of taking care of things individually over the next few weeks. He knows I’ve always been there for him, but it’s just different this year because we should still be playing.” – Brady Tkachuk

In short, the Senators captain is still as big a fan of his brother as ever, but this time he’ll only be from a distance.

Seeing the team that eliminated him up close, and therefore seeing up close what it would have been like if the Senators had won, hurts too much for Tkachuk.

Still, he’ll certainly be hoping that his brother and the Panthers eliminate the Toronto Maple Leafs.

