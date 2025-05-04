It’s amazing how Cam Fowler has revived his career in St. Louis

Credit: Acquisitions can not only help a club achieve greater success, they can also help the player traded to revive his career. That’s what happened to Cam Fowler, the former Anaheim Ducks defenseman who has been with the St. Louis Blues since December 2024. Fowler was traded with a 4th-round pick in return for a 2nd-round […]

Acquisitions can not only help a club achieve greater success, they can also help the player traded to revive his career.

That’s what happened to Cam Fowler, the former Anaheim Ducks defenseman who has been with the St. Louis Blues since December 2024.

Fowler was traded with a 4th-round pick in return for a 2nd-round pick and Jeremie Biakabutuka.The veteran defenseman will finish his $6.5 M per year contract in 2026, and the price for his acquisition is relatively low. He amassed 36 points in 51 games with the Blues, compared with four in 17 games in Anaheim.In the playoffs, Fowler plays like an elite defenseman, plain and simple.

He’s the top scorer among defensemen in the spring dance, with 10 points in six games.

Cam Fowler’s having himself one heck of a series #StanleyCup Calculated by @SAP pic.twitter.com/rRWzQo83MC – NHL (@NHL) May 3, 2025

He’s even three points ahead of his nearest pursuer, Evan Bouchard.

Fowler has often been injured during his career, with only four seasons of at least 80 games.This season marked his fourth season of 40 points or more.

He’s never been a stud, but he’s always brought his A-game with his mobility and offensive contribution.

His defensive stats don’t look incredible, but you have to keep in mind that it’s been a while since the Ducks were a good team. Fowler’s last playoff appearance was in 2017…

With the Blues, he’s obviously better surrounded and plays on the first defensive pair with Colton Parayko. Parayko has five points in six playoff games and is one of the NHL’s best defensive players.

In bursts

In short, the Blues must be very happy to have him on their roster, especially since they only paid for a second-round pick in bulk.Proof that a change of scenery can be very beneficial for a player (and his new team).

