Fowler or Primeau for match #3: we won’t know until the warm-up period

Now that the Montreal Canadiens have been eliminated, all eyes are on the Laval Rocket’s playoff run.

Everyone wants to see the club’s best young players go far and gain as much experience as possible.

The Rocket have a very good team, and they could very well go all the way, even without Jakub Dobes The attack is going great, the defense is solid, and Laval has two excellent goalkeepers.

And on that subject, now that Cayden Primeau is back in Laval, there’s a dilemma as to who should get the playoff starts.

Jacob Fowler got the first two starts in Primeau’s absence, and while he did very well, including a shutout in Game #2, one wonders if Primeau will get his net back, given that he’s the one who took the team to the playoffs.

In short, there’s plenty to speculate and wonder about ahead of game #3.

Pascal Vincent won’t reveal his starting goaltender for this game until the warm-up period.

The Rocket won’t announce the identity of their starting goaltender until the warm-up period around 2:30pm. So we can continue to speculate! – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) May 4, 2025

So we won’t know if it’s Fowler or Primeau who’ll be in net for the first home playoff game at Place Bell.

Personally, I’d stick with Fowler for now, given how well he’s done so far, but I wouldn’t give him much room to maneuver.

If he gets any, I’d give the net to Primeau.

So it’s a nice problem for the Rocket to have two very good goalies, but it’s a tricky one all the same.

We clearly don’t want to frustrate Cayden Primeau, who has carried the team all the way to the playoffs, but we also don’t want to take the net away from the promising young goaltender who represents the future of the Montreal Canadiens.

In short, it’s a difficult situation, and I can’t wait to see which goaltender Pascal Vincent chooses.

We’ll find out at 2:30 p.m., when the Rocket take to the ice for their warm-up period for Game #3, scheduled for 3 p.m. at Place Bell against the Cleveland Monsters.

As a reminder, the Rocket could end the series tonight and move on to the next round, given that it’s 3 of 5.

In a flurry

