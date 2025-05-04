Cayden Primeau: the CH must not submit a qualifying offer this summer

Cayden Primeau didn’t get the NHL exposure he wanted this season.

He started the season in Montreal, but the Canadiens decided to send him back to Laval after seeing him struggle.

And in fact, in terms of numbers, Primeau was one of the worst goaltenders in the National League before being traded to the Rocket…

What we do know is that Primeau wasthe Rocket this season.He helped his club finish the season in 1st place overall in the AHL with some simply sublime performances.

The goalie allowed just 50 goals in 26 games… which is pretty impressive, thanks.

And that’s why there’s currently a debate as to whether the Rocket should trust him in the playoffs, even though Jacob Fowler had two good first starts against the Cleveland Monsters.

Jacob Fowler in his first two AHL *playoff* games: Game 1 Win:

23/25 Saves

.920 Save % Game 2 Win:

20/20 Saves

1.000 Save % pic.twitter.com/yFbdtRnU9V – Nathan “Grav” Murdock (@NathanGraviteh) May 3, 2025

But whether Primeau plays in the playoffs or not, the result will be the same this summer.

The goalie’s contract will expire at the end of the season, and the Habs will have the option of making him a qualifying offer.

I don’t see that happening, for a couple of reasons.

The first is that next year, Fowler must play the majority of games in Laval. The net will be his because we want to see him progress within the organization. We know he’s talented and has the potential to become #1 in Montreal one day, but he needs ice time to develop.

And with Primeau… that could be more difficult and create distractions. Especially if he plays like he has this season.

The second: Primeau deserves the chance to prove himself elsewhere. I’m not saying the Habs would give up on him, but it’s been five years since Primeau made the jump to the pros… and it’s been five years since we’ve been waiting to see him blossom in the National Hockey League.

At some point, you have to move on.

The Canadiens have given him chances and opportunities to do himself justice in Montreal, but it’s never really been a success.

Third: We’ve also seen that Jakub Dobes can be solid. With Monty, Dobes and Fowler, it’s starting to get crowded in the goalie department…

Let’s not forget that, without making him a qualifying offer, the Habs would allow Primeau to test the free agent market on July 1.

And with his success in the AHL, he’ll clearly have a chance to play elsewhere.

