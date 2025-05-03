Worlds: it’s (really) weird to see Sweden turn up its nose at Linus Ullmark

Linus Ullmark won’t be representing Sweden at the World Championship, which is co-hosted by Sweden this year. “I have the interest but they’ve decided not to go with me,” Ullmark adds he’s let down about the situation. #Sens #TreKronor – Claire Hanna (@clahanna) May 3, 2025

In brief

Jake Sanderson has declined to represent team USA at the World Championship: “I just think it was a long season, I love representing my country and hopefully I have more opportunities in the future.” #Sens – Claire Hanna (@clahanna) May 3, 2025

“I’m still not over it… I still wish we were playing Game 7 tonight.” Brady Tkachuk on the Sens series loss. pic.twitter.com/gTcOrwTYXZ – TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 3, 2025

**Breaking News**

I’m told the @Canes are finalizing a 1 Yr Contract Extension with G F Andersen.#RaiseUp pic.twitter.com/cSWLAvRb4N – Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) May 3, 2025

The Rocket traded goaltender Luke Cavallin to the Trois-Rivières Lions. Goaltender Luke Cavallin has been reassigned to the Trois-Rivières Lions. pic.twitter.com/zsOWPhA9zT – xyz – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 3, 2025

The Ottawa Senators’ season came to an end on Thursday night, as the club was eliminated in six games by the Toronto Maple Leafs. It looked like the Senators were going to make a crazy comeback in the series for a while… but the Leafs avoided catastrophe.For the Senators, that said, it’s great news to see the club in the playoffs. We’ve been waiting for the current Ottawa core to qualify for the playoffs for years… and it finally happened this year.And, of course, the arrival of Linus Ullmark had a lot to do with it. The club has finally invested in a good #1 goaltender who, despite a more ordinary playoff run, has brought the club this far.Now that the Sens ‘ season is over, Ullmark wanted to take part in the Worlds to represent his country, as Sweden is one of the tournament hosts.That said, he won’t be there… because Sweden has decided to opt for other goalkeepers. And he admits it: he’s disappointed.In reality, it’s understandable for Sweden to target other goalkeepers… but it’s surprising when you look at the goalkeepers who have been selected over Ullmark. At the moment, Arvid Soderblöm and Samuel Ersson are Sweden’s two goalkeepers… and we agree that Ullmark is a cut above the rest.Are Sweden hoping that Filip Gustavsson and/or Jacob Markström will represent the country? But even if both accept, having Ullmark on board wouldn’t be a bad thing.Ullmark was hoping to represent his country, especially as the tournament will be held in Sweden. It would have been a great opportunity for him to defend the Swedish colors in front of his family and friends.But obviously, the Swedish national team doesn’t see fit to invite Ullmark to the tournament. And that’s something really special.– A day of treatment for David Reinbacher.– Jake Sanderson has declined to go to Worlds.– It’s understandable.– What to watch for.