Worlds: it’s (really) weird to see Sweden turn up its nose at Linus Ullmark

Linus Ullmark won’t be representing Sweden at the World Championship, which is co-hosted by Sweden this year.
“I have the interest but they’ve decided not to go with me,” Ullmark adds he’s let down about the situation. #Sens #TreKronor – Claire Hanna (@clahanna) May 3, 2025
In brief
Defenseman David Reinbacher will not take part in training today (treatment day).
Defenseman David Reinbacher will not practice today (therapy day). – xyz – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 3, 2025
Jake Sanderson has declined to represent team USA at the World Championship:
“I just think it was a long season, I love representing my country and hopefully I have more opportunities in the future.” #Sens – Claire Hanna (@clahanna) May 3, 2025
“I’m still not over it… I still wish we were playing Game 7 tonight.”
Brady Tkachuk on the Sens series loss. pic.twitter.com/gTcOrwTYXZ – TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 3, 2025
**Breaking News**
I’m told the @Canes are finalizing a 1 Yr Contract Extension with G F Andersen.#RaiseUp pic.twitter.com/cSWLAvRb4N
– Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) May 3, 2025
The Rocket traded goaltender Luke Cavallin to the Trois-Rivières Lions.
Goaltender Luke Cavallin has been reassigned to the Trois-Rivières Lions. pic.twitter.com/zsOWPhA9zT – xyz – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 3, 2025