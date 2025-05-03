Series wrap-up: Blues force Game 7 thanks to three goals in two minutes

Here’s a recap of Game 6 of the Winnipeg Jets-St. Louis Blues series.
We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy series for the regular-season champions, the Winnipeg Jets, and last night proved it again.
So, while the Jets had a chance to end the series and move on to the second round, they couldn’t put the pressure on the Blues.
The best goaltender of the regular season showed once again this season that he simply can’t perform well in the playoffs.
He needs to be better, but he just can’t do it.
Last night, Hellebuyck was thrown out of the game for the third time in the series, whereas in the regular season, he hadn’t even been thrown out once.
This season, 30 goalies started at least 40 times. 29 of them were pulled. Connor Hellebuyck was the lone goalie who wasn’t pulled (in 62 starts).
He’s been pulled 3 times this series.
HERE COME THE BLUES!
The @StLouisBlues score THREE goals only 2:06 apart to jump out to a three-goal lead!
Alexey Toropchenko joins in on the fun!
The @StLouisBlues now lead 5-1 after two periods of action!
The @StLouisBlues haven't lost a home game since February 22 and have a goal differential of +47 during that span
Jets fans are clearly very worried about Connor Hellebuyck, who isn’t inspiring any confidence at the moment.
Overtime
– Here are yesterday’s results.
The @StLouisBlues bested the Jets and became the second team to force a #Game7 in the 2025 #StanleyCup Playoffs.
– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.
– Today in the NHL: Game #7 between the Avalanche and Stars.