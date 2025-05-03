Series wrap-up: Blues force Game 7 thanks to three goals in two minutes

Credit: The first round of the National Hockey League playoffs is drawing to a close, with only two series remaining. Six teams have already qualified for the next round, and a seventh could be added to the group last night. Here’s a recap of Game 6 of the Winnipeg Jets-St. Louis Blues series. Blues force game […]

The first round of the National Hockey League playoffs is drawing to a close, with only two series remaining.Six teams have already qualified for the next round, and a seventh could be added to the group last night.

Here’s a recap of Game 6 of the Winnipeg Jets-St. Louis Blues series.

We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy series for the regular-season champions, the Winnipeg Jets, and last night proved it again.

The St. Louis Blues played another strong game at home, winning a third game at home, this time by a score of 5-2.Both teams remain unbeaten at home.

So, while the Jets had a chance to end the series and move on to the second round, they couldn’t put the pressure on the Blues.

And the story of the game, once again, was the holding of Connor Hellebuyck, who was once again VERY ordinary.

The best goaltender of the regular season showed once again this season that he simply can’t perform well in the playoffs.

He needs to be better, but he just can’t do it.

Last night, Hellebuyck was thrown out of the game for the third time in the series, whereas in the regular season, he hadn’t even been thrown out once.

This season, 30 goalies started at least 40 times. 29 of them were pulled. Connor Hellebuyck was the lone goalie who wasn’t pulled (in 62 starts). He’s been pulled 3 times this series. – Chris Jastrzembski (@Chris_Jast) May 3, 2025

The @StLouisBlues haven’t lost a home game since February 22 and have a goal differential of +47 during that span #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/BsWsvVGuuJ – NHL (@NHL) May 3, 2025

All was going well for Hellebuyck and the Jets until the Blues scored three goals in just over two minutes midway through the second period.Alexey Toropchenko then added insult to injury with an unanswered fourth goal for the Blues.In short, the game was decided then and there, and the Blues never looked back.As a result, the Blues remain unbeaten at home in 15 games.The series is now tied 3-3, with Game #7 taking place this Sunday in Winnipeg starting at 7pm.

Jets fans are clearly very worried about Connor Hellebuyck, who isn’t inspiring any confidence at the moment.

The Blues will have to take advantage of this and find a way to win their first game abroad.

