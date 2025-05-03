Lane Hutson is already back on the ice in Montreal

Credit: The Montreal Canadiens’ season is unfortunately over. It only lasted a week and a half longer than the 16 NHL teams that didn’t make the playoffs, but it was a VERY important week and a half for the future. These five games will have given the team’s young players a lot of experience, and they’ll […]

The Montreal Canadiens’ season is unfortunately over.

It only lasted a week and a half longer than the 16 NHL teams that didn’t make the playoffs, but it was a VERY important week and a half for the future.

These five games will have given the team’s young players a lot of experience, and they’ll have had a chance to see what the playoffs are all about in Montreal.

In short, there’s nothing but positive to take away from this season, and that’s what stood out most in the players’ comments yesterday, as they all emptied their lockers and spoke to the media.

Lane Hutson was one of those who explained how excited he was for the team’s future, as he hopes to sign a contract extension with the CH this summer.

Lane Hutson today on potentially signing his contract extension this summer & the Habs core moving forward: “I hope so. It’s a special place to play. Having our young core & having guys who are still coming up, I think it’s only gonna get younger from here. We’re just excited… pic.twitter.com/z0gfV7HHhh – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 2, 2025

Hutson is so excited, in fact, that he’s already started training for next season.

This is no joke: the Tricolore’s number 48 has already jumped on the ice in Montreal since Wednesday’s loss.

Folks on Twitter have been joking about Lane Hutson already training for next season It’s no joke. He’s already been on the ice in Montreal since losing Game 5. A field hockey freak. No decision yet on whether he will play in the Worlds, but brother Cole will be participating. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) May 3, 2025

It’s really amazing how much Hutson eats field hockey, and how much he loves to play it.

All season long, the young CH defenseman skated many times in optional practices, in addition to playing 82 regular-season games and five playoff games.In short, Hutson is tailor-made for field hockey, and he wants more of it.Of course, when I said that Hutson was training for next season, I meant it as a joke, because Hutson may very well be skating just to see if he can make it to the World Hockey Championships.

Yesterday, Hutson explained that he hadn’t yet decided whether he would go, so that’s something to keep an eye on over the next few days, as the tournament kicks off next Friday, May 9, in Sweden and Denmark.

It wouldn’t surprise me if Hutson went to play for the USA, especially since he’s playing with his brother, Cole Hutson, who has already confirmed that he’ll be representing his country.

Anyway, let’s see if Hutson adds even more field hockey to his already insane season, when he went from playing 38 games in an NCAA season to 87 games in the NHL, including the playoffs.

But no matter, it’s already mind-blowing to know that Hutson is already skating and training, even though the season has just ended.

