Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Kirill Kaprizov: the Wild want to make him the NHL’s highest-paid winger
Jonathan Di Gregorio
Kirill Kaprizov: the Wild want to make him the NHL’s highest-paid winger
Credit: Kirill Kaprizov could soon be in line for a substantial pay rise. Next season, the forward will complete the final year of a five-year contract worth $45 million, an average of $9 million per year. Kaprizov will be eligible for an extension as of July 1, and we learn from an article by Michael Russo […]
Kirill Kaprizov could soon be in line for a substantial pay rise.

Next season, the forward will complete the final year of a five-year contract worth $45 million, an average of $9 million per year.

Kaprizov will be eligible for an extension as of July 1, and we learn from an article by Michael Russo and Joe Smith published on The Athletic that the Minnesota Wild want to make him the highest-paid ally in the National League.

It’s clear that the Wild really don’t want to risk losing their talented winger, who will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of next season. General manager Bill Guérin must therefore be sure to sign him this summer.

How much of a contract are we talking?

Right now, the highest-paid winger is Mikko Rantanen, who just signed an 8-year, $96 million contract for an average of $12 million per season with the Dallas Stars.

The article talks about a possible offer of $120 or $128 million for 8 years to secure Kaprizov’s services.

We’re talking about $15 or $16 million per season, which would make him not only the highest-paid winger in the League, but also the highest-paid player.

That’s still a lot of money for a player who missed half of the last campaign and hasn’t played a full season in three years, even for one of the NHL’s best.

However, the Minnesota organization has the means to offer such a contract to its star forward.

In addition to the increase in payroll from $88 million to $95.5 million, the Wild will have an extra $13 million to spend, as Zach Parise and Ryan Suter’s contracts will each rise from $7,371,795 to $833,333, lightening their payroll considerably.

Moreover, the team is likely to be active on the free-agent market this year, as they look to show Kaprizov that they are willing and able to compete for top honors.

Although the Wild made the playoffs this season after just one year’s absence, they are still a long way from being among the NHL’s elite, an element that could play a part in Kaprizov’s decision whether or not to stay in Minnesota.


Breaking news

– A ghost player?

– Canada comfortably ahead.

– The Quebecer plays big field hockey.

– The big gap!

– Wow!

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content