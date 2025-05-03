Kirill Kaprizov: the Wild want to make him the NHL’s highest-paid winger

Wild GM Bill Guerin’s offseason checklist: Extend Kaprizov, decide on Rossi, be smart in free agency
depth chart and offseason cap situation.
It’s clear that the Wild really don’t want to risk losing their talented winger, who will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of next season. General manager Bill Guérin must therefore be sure to sign him this summer.
The article talks about a possible offer of $120 or $128 million for 8 years to secure Kaprizov’s services.
We’re talking about $15 or $16 million per season, which would make him not only the highest-paid winger in the League, but also the highest-paid player.
That’s still a lot of money for a player who missed half of the last campaign and hasn’t played a full season in three years, even for one of the NHL’s best.
In addition to the increase in payroll from $88 million to $95.5 million, the Wild will have an extra $13 million to spend, as Zach Parise and Ryan Suter’s contracts will each rise from $7,371,795 to $833,333, lightening their payroll considerably.
Although the Wild made the playoffs this season after just one year’s absence, they are still a long way from being among the NHL’s elite, an element that could play a part in Kaprizov’s decision whether or not to stay in Minnesota.
