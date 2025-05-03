Juraj Slafkovský’s advice to Ivan Demidov: don’t listen to people’s comments

If I had any advice for Ivan, I’d tell him not to listen to everyone’s comments. – Juraj Slafkovský

Canadiens forward reflects on his first experience of playoff field hockey and offers his thoughts on Ivan Demidov and David Savard https://t.co/b6Lqt1 CXU7 pic.twitter.com/FatObAvlyD – NHL (@NHL_EN) May 3, 2025

Probably the most interesting thing out of Slaf’s press conference was his view of the media: he addresses the “would you buy a ticket?” question that he got earlier in the season. pic.twitter.com/7eycxAAQXX – HFTV (@HFTVSports) May 2, 2025

In bursts

Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen both out for Stars optional skate this morning but again, both were ruled out for Game 7 by Pete DeBoer yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Nujj0H4RSR – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 3, 2025

The Quebec player could cap off his tournament in fine fashion tonight. https://t.co/ERffIQ2Aqo – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 3, 2025

Great news for baseball here. https://t.co/zLH5A4qOyN – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 3, 2025