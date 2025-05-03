Skip to content
Juraj Slafkovský’s advice to Ivan Demidov: don’t listen to people’s comments
Félix Forget
Credit: Getty Images
Juraj Slafkovský has been a fixture in Montreal for several years now. The forward, who celebrated his 21st birthday in March, now has three seasons with the CH behind his tie… and that makes him a little less the flavor of the moment.

He’s still a big part of the club, of course… but we’re talking more about Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov these days.

All this means that Slaf can already act as a young veteran with these guys, as he understands the reality of being a young player who is eagerly awaited in Montreal.

And in his blog for NHL.com, he took the opportunity to offer some advice to Demidov, who is the flavor of the moment, on the subject:

If I had any advice for Ivan, I’d tell him not to listen to everyone’s comments. – Juraj Slafkovský

Obviously, we know that in Montreal, there are high expectations for the youngsters, who are seen as the future of the club. So far, most of them have responded well… but there are more on the way, and they too will have to learn to avoid distractions.

Because we know it’s not always easy… and when you know that Slafkovský doesn’t always like to address the media, it’s easy to understand that he’s talking about media distractions in particular in his remarks.

After all, yesterday, Slaf once again returned to the question he was asked earlier this season, when he was asked if he would buy a ticket to see the CH.

He obviously didn’t appreciate it… and he brought it up again yesterday: he thinks it’s weird to ask a 20-year-old on a rebuilding team.

But what’s clear is that Slaf isn’t necessarily a big fan of having to answer questions from the media… and it’s understandable that he wants to “warn” the up-and-coming youngsters that it’s all part of the game in Montreal.

They’re going to have to learn to deal with all that, because after all, it’s what makes Montreal one of the NHL’s most unique markets… but also one of its most exciting. And when you hear Slaf talk about the atmosphere at the Bell Centre during the playoffs, he has to understand that you can’t have one without the other.


