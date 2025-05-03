Jakub Dobes not sold to Laval (unlike Cayden Primeau)

Credit: With the Montreal Canadiens’ season now over, all efforts now turn to the Laval Rocket. Pascal Vincent’s team finished first in the AHL, and currently leads their three-of-five first-round series against the Cleveland Monsters 2-0. So we want to help the Rocket get as far as possible in the playoffs, and that can only happen […]

With the Montreal Canadiens’ season now over, all efforts now turn to the Laval Rocket.

Pascal Vincent’s team finished first in the AHL, and currently leads their three-of-five first-round series against the Cleveland Monsters 2-0.

So we want to help the Rocket get as far as possible in the playoffs, and that can only happen with help from the CH.

And that’s exactly what happened this morning, when the Montreal Canadiens traded two players to the Laval Rocket.

The Canadiens have loaned Oliver Kapanen and Cayden Primeau to the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens have loaned Oliver Kapanen and Cayden Primeau to the Laval Rocket. pic.twitter.com/fvEpaeGpTK – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 3, 2025

Oliver Kapanen, as expected , will join the Rocket, and Cayden Primeau has also been sent to Laval.The Rocket was obviously expected to return to Laval before the announcement was made, and now that the two games abroad, in Cleveland, have been played and won, the two CH players can rejoin the Rocket.

This dismissal confirms what we already knew/thought, but it also tells us that, for the time being, Jakub Dobes won’t be joining the Rocket.

At least, that doesn’t seem to be in the plans, which means we’ll continue with only two options in front of the net, namely Jacob Fowler and Cayden Primeau.

Luke Cavallin is likely to be sent back to Trois-Rvières with the Lions, who are in the second round of the playoffs, while Connor Hughes is still injured.

Not having Dobes sent back to Laval means Fowler has less competition to keep his net.The CH prospect has done very well so far, winning the first two games of the away series and recording his first professional shutout last night.

Of course, despite Primeau’s return, Fowler is expected to play in tomorrow’s Game 3 of the series, at 3 p.m. at Place Bell, since you don’t usually replace a goaltender who’s playing well and just earned a shutout.

However, Fowler won’t have the most leeway, given that Primeau is the one who took the club to the playoffs, so we won’t hesitate to turn to him if things go wrong.

But for now, Pascal Vincent is likely to continue with Fowler.

In short, it’s a great problem for the Rocket to have two very good goalkeepers.

On the move

– The Rocket is in a very good position.

A lot of eyebrows were raised when the Laval Rocket chose to start the first two games of their best-of-five series against Cleveland on the road. But now they have a 2-0 series lead and heading home for the (if need be) final 3 games. Big advantage in an elimination setting. – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) May 3, 2025

– Not to be missed tonight.

It’s time for the first #Game7 of the First Round! Who do you have moving on to the Second Round of the #StanleyCup Playoffs? : @Avalanche vs. @DallasStars TONIGHT at 8p ET on ABC, @ESPNPlus, @Sportsnet, and @TVASports! pic.twitter.com/ffG5DjBOL8 – NHL (@NHL) May 3, 2025

– Good for the Senators.

Tkachuk said any speculation or a rumour he doesn’t want to be in Ottawa is “a lie … I want to play here.” #sens – Chris Stevenson (@CJ_Stevenson) May 3, 2025

– To be continued.