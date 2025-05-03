Skip to content
Jakub Dobes not sold to Laval (unlike Cayden Primeau)
Mathis Therrien
With the Montreal Canadiens’ season now over, all efforts now turn to the Laval Rocket.

Pascal Vincent’s team finished first in the AHL, and currently leads their three-of-five first-round series against the Cleveland Monsters 2-0.

So we want to help the Rocket get as far as possible in the playoffs, and that can only happen with help from the CH.

And that’s exactly what happened this morning, when the Montreal Canadiens traded two players to the Laval Rocket.

Oliver Kapanen, as expected, will join the Rocket, and Cayden Primeau has also been sent to Laval.

The Rocket was obviously expected to return to Laval before the announcement was made, and now that the two games abroad, in Cleveland, have been played and won, the two CH players can rejoin the Rocket.

This dismissal confirms what we already knew/thought, but it also tells us that, for the time being, Jakub Dobes won’t be joining the Rocket.

At least, that doesn’t seem to be in the plans, which means we’ll continue with only two options in front of the net, namely Jacob Fowler and Cayden Primeau.

Luke Cavallin is likely to be sent back to Trois-Rvières with the Lions, who are in the second round of the playoffs, while Connor Hughes is still injured.

Not having Dobes sent back to Laval means Fowler has less competition to keep his net.

The CH prospect has done very well so far, winning the first two games of the away series and recording his first professional shutout last night.

Of course, despite Primeau’s return, Fowler is expected to play in tomorrow’s Game 3 of the series, at 3 p.m. at Place Bell, since you don’t usually replace a goaltender who’s playing well and just earned a shutout.

However, Fowler won’t have the most leeway, given that Primeau is the one who took the club to the playoffs, so we won’t hesitate to turn to him if things go wrong.

But for now, Pascal Vincent is likely to continue with Fowler.

In short, it’s a great problem for the Rocket to have two very good goalkeepers.


