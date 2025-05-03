Gabriel D’Aigle: young Quebec goalie dreams of being drafted by the CH

Credit: The Montreal Canadiens have filled their bank of prospects and young players very well since the start of their rebuild. Of course, when Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton arrived, the CH already had a few good young players like Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, as well as a few good prospects like Kaiden Guhle. The […]

The Montreal Canadiens have filled their bank of prospects and young players very well since the start of their rebuild.Of course, when Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton arrived, the CH already had a few good young players like Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, as well as a few good prospects like Kaiden Guhle.The fact remains, however, that the duo of Hughes and Gorton exploded this list by adding several important names.Whether in attack (Slafkovsky and Hage), defense (Hutson and Reinbacher) or in front of the net (Fowler), the CH is very well endowed in terms of prospects.

Whether they’ve made it to the NHL with the CH or not, all these young players are destined for a very bright future, and that’s very encouraging for the Habs’ future, especially considering that the CH is likely to add a few more.

You can never have enough good prospects, and so, starting this year, the Tricolore will be adding several to its bank thanks to these numerous draft picks-12 to be exact.With so many picks, the CH will be able to add all kinds of prospects, even a goalie.

Indeed, even if the Habs are already counting on Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler(who did very well in the AHL playoffs) as young goalies, there’s nothing stopping the club from trying its luck with another project.

And that project could very well be Quebec goaltender Gabriel D’Aigle.

Once considered a possible top-10 pick, Quebec goaltender Gabriel D’Aigle could be a very interesting option for the Habs starting in the 3rd round New episode of Process available!!!https://t.co/cQOAJW8tM9 pic.twitter.com/kr1wA1MSn9 – commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) February 12, 2025

The name certainly rings a bell, as D’Aigle has long been seen as the NHL’s next best goaltending prospect.

Some even spoke of him as the next Carey Price, but in the end, the Quebecer never lived up to expectations in the QMJHL.

As a result, he’s gone from a potential top-10 pick to a goalie at risk of being drafted after the third round.

And that’s where it gets interesting for the Tricolore, who could very well take a chance on a local guy.

In fact, D’Aigle dreams of being drafted by the Montreal Canadiens, as he stated in an interview with Alex Trudel on CJSO radio in Sorel.

The Quebec goalie would love to wear the CH colors in his career, so being drafted by the CH would bring him closer to his dream.

D’Aigle also stated that he had met with four NHL teams, including the Canadiens, with whom he had a very nice, fluid conversation in French.

He sensed an interest, so we could see the CH try to draft D’Aigle in the third round.

Even if the CH already has several good goalies in its ranks, it doesn’t hurt to take a chance on a local product, especially considering that the Tricolore has three 3rd-round picks and two 4th-round picks.

In short, it’s all to be watched, now that the CH’s season is over, all eyes turn to the draft, which will take place on June 27 and 28 in Los Angeles.

– These are just the players already signed, with the addition of Oliver Kapanen. We don’t even count Michael Hage.

It’s been decades since Montreal had this much young talent on the farm team: Reinbacher

Fowler

Mailloux

Beck

Engstrom

Xhekaj

Davidson

Tuch

Trudeau

Roy

Farrell

Thorpe

Mesar Farrell is the old man in this group He turned 23 in November. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) May 2, 2025

