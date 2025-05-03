Claude Giroux wants to keep playing (and could be an option for the CH)

Credit: This summer, Claude Giroux will become an uncompensated independent player. The 37-year-old forward has just completed the final year of a three-year, $19.5 million contract, worth $6.5 million per year, with the Ottawa Senators. Where will Giroux play next season? Where will he play next season? https://t.co/YPMFFyuVZF – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 3, 2025 In […]

Where will he play next season? https://t.co/YPMFFyuVZF – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 3, 2025

This summer, Claude Giroux will become an uncompensated independent player.The 37-year-old forward has just completed the final year of a three-year, $19.5 million contract, worth $6.5 million per year, with the Ottawa Senators.Where will Giroux play next season?

In an article published today on TVA Sports, we learn that the Franco-Ontarian isn’t thinking about retirement just yet.

Of course, there is the possibility that he could re-sign with the Senators.

After missing out on the playoffs in his first two seasons with the team, Giroux and the Sens finally made it to the spring tournament this year, and it’s understandable that he’d want to stay with the team that finally seems to be coming of age.

However, if that were the case, you’d think Ottawa would have already offered the veteran a contract extension.

And if he becomes an independent player, could Giroux be an option for the Habs despite his age?A one-year contract at the right price could be an interesting gamble for the Tricolore for its third trio.

Yes, the center’s production has dropped steadily over the past three years, from 79 points in 2022-23 to 64 and finally 50 last season.

If Giroux can put up 40 points on a third trio, that’s very respectable production.

He also amassed five points in six games during the current playoffs.

But in addition to his offensive contribution, the forward is also one of the best in the face-off circle. In this year’s regular season, his average was 61.5%.

Giroux could also play on the second wave of the CH power play.Also, by signing him for only one year, the Habs would ensure they have an open spot at center when Michael Hage arrives, who we already know will play at least one more year in the U.S. college ranks.

However, Giroux is an interesting option for the third trio, because if the Habs sign him as second center, we’re in a bit of a pickle with a guy who could score 50 points in a best-case scenario.

It also depends on management’s decision in the case of Christian Dvorak, who will also be an uncompensated independent player this summer.

Dvorak is coming off an interesting season, playing primarily with Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson in an effective and energetic third line.Will the Habs be tempted to leave this trio intact for next season and offer a contract to their third center, especially since, at 29, we know a little more about what to expect from him?

In short, it’s a story to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

In brief

– Tonight’s starting XI.

As @_sydfw just told me during pre-game on @BPMSportsRadio: Dominic Iankov was unable to finish yesterday’s practice. He was training as a 10, the position Fabian Herbers will play tonight for the #CFMTL. It’s up to him to seize the opportunity. https://t.co/aPQHcRRBIx – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 3, 2025

– A good record!

Will the stars align in Dallas? GAME 7. 8 PM ET. TONIGHT ON ABC/ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/RAZfuyx1Ai – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 3, 2025

– Congrats on the win!

Fière de ce groupe Proud of this group pic.twitter.com/5fP7Sq272e – Z – Victoire de Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) May 3, 2025

– Blue Jays defeat.

A grand slam sinks the Blue Jays in the 9th inning against the Guardianshttps://t.co/fppwEf4hCQ – RDS (@RDSca) May 3, 2025

– Eyes closed!