Claude Giroux wants to keep playing (and could be an option for the CH)

Where will he play next season? https://t.co/YPMFFyuVZF
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 3, 2025
In an article published today on TVA Sports, we learn that the Franco-Ontarian isn’t thinking about retirement just yet.
After missing out on the playoffs in his first two seasons with the team, Giroux and the Sens finally made it to the spring tournament this year, and it’s understandable that he’d want to stay with the team that finally seems to be coming of age.
However, if that were the case, you’d think Ottawa would have already offered the veteran a contract extension.
Yes, the center’s production has dropped steadily over the past three years, from 79 points in 2022-23 to 64 and finally 50 last season.
If Giroux can put up 40 points on a third trio, that’s very respectable production.
But in addition to his offensive contribution, the forward is also one of the best in the face-off circle. In this year’s regular season, his average was 61.5%.
However, Giroux is an interesting option for the third trio, because if the Habs sign him as second center, we’re in a bit of a pickle with a guy who could score 50 points in a best-case scenario.
It also depends on management’s decision in the case of Christian Dvorak, who will also be an uncompensated independent player this summer.
In short, it’s a story to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.
In brief
– Tonight’s starting XI.
As @_sydfw just told me during pre-game on @BPMSportsRadio: Dominic Iankov was unable to finish yesterday’s practice. He was training as a 10, the position Fabian Herbers will play tonight for the #CFMTL.
It’s up to him to seize the opportunity. https://t.co/aPQHcRRBIx
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 3, 2025
– A good record!
Will the stars align in Dallas?
GAME 7. 8 PM ET. TONIGHT ON ABC/ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/RAZfuyx1Ai
– SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 3, 2025
– Congrats on the win!
Fière de ce groupe
Proud of this group pic.twitter.com/5fP7Sq272e
– Z – Victoire de Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) May 3, 2025
– Blue Jays defeat.
A grand slam sinks the Blue Jays in the 9th inning against the Guardianshttps://t.co/fppwEf4hCQ
– RDS (@RDSca) May 3, 2025
– Eyes closed!
This Yankees fan made the catch of the year. https://t.co/WljMBlfTbw
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 3, 2025