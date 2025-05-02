The CH in the playoffs in 2026: Théodore wouldn’t bet on it

Credit: The Montreal Canadiens have given their fans all kinds of emotions. Whether it’s a series of wins and losses, the surprise arrival of Ivan Demidov, injuries or a last-ditch playoff appearance, there have been plenty of turnarounds. One thing’s for sure: the CH’s performance this season has surpassed most expectations. Seeing the club play in […]

The Montreal Canadiens have given their fans all kinds of emotions.

Whether it’s a series of wins and losses, the surprise arrival of Ivan Demidov, injuries or a last-ditch playoff appearance, there have been plenty of turnarounds.

One thing’s for sure: the CH’s performance this season has surpassed most expectations.

Seeing the club play in the playoffs may seem encouraging, but José Théodore isn’t convinced.

The former Tricolore goalie doesn’t believe the team will make the playoffs next year.

That’s what he said in his column for Les Amateurs de Sports on 98.5 FM.

“Is the Habs in the playoffs next year? Iiiiiii, that’s a very good question. I wouldn’t be surprised [if they miss the playoffs]. I’m not willing to put $2 down that next year we’ll make the playoffs, unless we make some changes.” – José Théodore

Théodore did, however, add a caveat: it will take some changes to the line-up to increase the chances of participating in the spring dance.

And that makes sense when you think about it.

Clearly, it’s going to take a #2 center and another veteran right-handed defenseman to make up for the loss of David Savard on the blue line.

On the other hand, I don’t think any of this is mandatory for the CH to make the playoffs in 2026.

The current group should very possibly get better and will have matured and gained experience with the playoff run.

What’s more, Demidov has what it takes to become an impact player offensively next year.

There should be some changes to the lineup, major or minor. It can only be the addition of an experienced right-handed defenseman and the arrival of Florian Xhekaj on the 4th line.

On the other hand, the CH shouldn’t rest on its laurels, because as Mike Matheson said: “Just because we made the playoffs doesn’t mean other teams will let us do it next year.

“Just because we made the playoffs this year doesn’t mean other teams will let us make them again next year!” – Mike Matheson – RDS (@RDSca) May 2, 2025

And the Quebecer is right. We’ll have to redouble our efforts, because the other teams will know what the CH is capable of.

In his same 98.5 FM column, Théo had a lot to say about Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov.

“He made a lot of mistakes that you can’t make in the playoffs, he made a lot of turnovers and he didn’t pick the right moments to go on the attack.” – José Théodore

“Demidov is an exceptional talent. But from what I’ve seen in 5-6 games, he needs to go to Laval for a bit to eat his crusts, because right now he hasn’t given me enough for him to have a guaranteed job with the CH.” – José Théodore

Théodore seemed very critical, as he usually is, but he still makes some good points and brings CH fans back down to earth by saying that not everything is beautiful. There’s work to be done, that’s for sure.

