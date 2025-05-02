Slaf: “I’d like to start my next season in October, not February”

Credit: Juraj Slafkovsky had an up-and-down season. He was inconsistent throughout the campaign, and he began to produce at a really interesting pace in the second half of the season. As in 23-24, basically. And the big Slovak knows it. Talking to the media today, Slaf said he’d like to start next season properly in October… […]

Talking to the media today, Slaf said he’d like to start next season properly in October… not February.

Juraj Slafkovsky says he’s going to focus on starting the season strong in October, rather than turning the on the jets in February. Looking for more consistency in his game. – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) May 2, 2025

He knows he can give more.Before the start of the season, the kid had high expectations of himself.

And that’s why, after being asked if he was satisfied with his performance this year (51 points in 79 games), he said this to reporters with a laugh:

What do you think? – Juraj Slafkovsky

Let’s not forget one thing: Juraj Slafkovsky has just celebrated his 21st birthday.

He’s still very young and will learn to be more consistent as time goes by. Maturity will come on board at some point.

But seeing him say it out loud in front of the cameras is already a good sign. Slaf goes into the summer with one goal in mind: to start the next season on the right foot.

And if he’s focused on his goal, he’s likely to achieve it.

It’s also worth noting that Slafkovsky turned down Slovakia’s invitation to the World Championship.

He sat down with the CH management and both sides came to the same decision: maybe it’s better for him not to go this year.

Slaf was there last year, where he collected eight assists in as many games.In 23-24, Slaf finished the season with 50 points.

He’s made some progress offensively, and this will be his fourth NHL season.

I can’t wait to see how he performs next season. Especially if he starts producing in October!