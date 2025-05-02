Samuel Montembeault: tear in two of the three groin muscles

Credit: Ouch. Samuel Montembeault, on the sidelines of the Canadiens’ season finale, claimed that he had suffered a tear in two of his three groin muscles. That’s what kept him out at the end of the season. It can’t be good. It was a double groin tear that kept Sam Montembeault out pic.twitter.com/hq6GebFrMl – RDS (@RDSca) […]

Ouch.Samuel Montembeault, on the sidelines of the Canadiens' season finale, claimed that he had suffered a tear in two of his three groin muscles. That's what kept him out at the end of the season.It can't be good.The CH goalie knows exactly which shot he was injured on (the 10th of the game, he says) and he knew he couldn't go on. He gave away a goal because he couldn't move properly.It was better for him to leave his place to Jakub Dobes.It's a shame for him, but he can still say that without him, the CH weren't in the playoffs. He increased his workload this year and it clearly paid off.And that's despite his playoff injury.The goalie was hoping the CH could win in the first round because he believed in his chances of playing in the second round. That didn't happen, as we all know.It's also logical that he won't be going to the World Championship. At this point, he needs to rest.He'll need to get back into top shape this summer to be ready for next season, when expectations will be higher. But if he was hoping to return in the next few weeks, it's safe to assume he'll have a near-normal summer of training.To be continued.