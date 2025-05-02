Samuel Montembeault: tear in two of the three groin muscles

It was a double groin tear that kept Sam Montembeault out pic.twitter.com/hq6GebFrMl
– RDS (@RDSca) May 2, 2025
Groin tear for Montembeault, would have hoped to return in round 2, won’t be going to Worlds. @CanadiensMTL pic.twitter.com/x5QI9ZA6jm
– Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) May 2, 2025
iN BRIEF
Josh Anderson won’t detail injuries suffered this season, but said they were upper and lower body ones he wouldn’t have played through had the team not been in position to potentially make the playoffs. No surgery required.
– Eric Engels (@EricEngels) May 2, 2025
“This team didn’t scare us for a second!”
– Arber Xhekaj – RDS (@RDSca) May 2, 2025
“Everyone idolizes Martin in this room.”
-Arber Xhekaj – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 2, 2025
“That’s the goal [of playing with Florian]! Two brothers in the league and on the same team, it’s incredible!”
– Arber Xhekaj – RDS (@RDSca) May 2, 2025
“The future is bright in Montreal!”
– Cole Caufield – RDS (@RDSca) May 2, 2025
Parik Laine shouts out Ivan Demidov as “DemiGod” in his end-of-season presser.
– Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) May 2, 2025