Playoff atmosphere will help CH attract free agents (Suzuki and Carrier)

The Canadiens have only played two playoff games at the Bell Centre this year.And do you know what?

It’s enough to remind us just how special the atmosphere in the CH’s amphitheatre is when the going gets tough. The fans were there to cheer on their club, and they made a lot of noise when it counted.

As the players have always said, playing at the Bell Centre is different.

It’s different because the fans are more than passionate, and because they’re always there to support the players – even when things aren’t going so well.

“It’s an honor to represent the CH and play at the Bell Centre. We’ll make the calls (to free agents) and hope they want to come!” – Alexandre Carrier pic.twitter.com/XtaP5SS9o5 – RDS (@RDSca) May 2, 2025

“Montreal is the best market in the world. I think what happened at the Bell Centre in the playoffs will convince a lot of players to come here.” -Nick Suzuki – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 2, 2025

Several of Canada’s players told Samuel Montembeault they were impressed with the facilities and market in Montreal during the 4 Nations. @TVASports – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 2, 2025

And seeing the atmosphere at the Bell Centre during the recent playoffs prompts Alexandre Carrier and Nick Suzuki to say much the same thing: it can help attract free agents.It should also be remembered that the Bell Centre was the scene of a few games in the 4 Nations Confrontation.And in this regard, several Canadian players told Samuel Montembeault that the facilities at the Bell Centre are truly ideal.The guys were also impressed by the Montreal market:It sure helps.

NHL players follow what’s going on elsewhere in the league, and they certainly saw how surreal it was in the two games at the Bell Centre recently.

WHAT A WIN FOR THE HABS! THE BELL CENTRE IS SOMETHING ELSE pic.twitter.com/AwvcYykSxz – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 26, 2025

In Montreal, we simply do things differently:So much the better if Montreal proves to be a destination of choice for free agents in the near future.

But there’s also the group in place and the management in place that may have a role to play in all this.

The Habs have one of the best young groups in the league, the Habs have one of the Jack Adams finalists in Martin St-Louis… and the Habs also have one of the best GMs in the National League.

There’s a good case to be made for coming here to play.

– He’s on a mission.

The Oilers captain hasn’t forgotten 2022! https://t.co/M7P2WwiIcg – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 2, 2025

To Canadiens fans everywhere, the Tricolore thanks you for your incredible support throughout the 2024-2025 season To Canadiens fans everywhere, the Habs say thank you for your unbelievable support throughout the 2024-25 season

#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/CIvGN53APp – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 2, 2025

