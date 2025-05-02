Skip to content
News

Playoff atmosphere will help CH attract free agents (Suzuki and Carrier)
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
The Canadiens have only played two playoff games at the Bell Centre this year.

And do you know what?

It’s enough to remind us just how special the atmosphere in the CH’s amphitheatre is when the going gets tough. The fans were there to cheer on their club, and they made a lot of noise when it counted.

As the players have always said, playing at the Bell Centre is different.

It’s different because the fans are more than passionate, and because they’re always there to support the players – even when things aren’t going so well.

And seeing the atmosphere at the Bell Centre during the recent playoffs prompts Alexandre Carrier and Nick Suzuki to say much the same thing: it can help attract free agents.

It should also be remembered that the Bell Centre was the scene of a few games in the 4 Nations Confrontation.

And in this regard, several Canadian players told Samuel Montembeault that the facilities at the Bell Centre are truly ideal.

The guys were also impressed by the Montreal market:

It sure helps.

NHL players follow what’s going on elsewhere in the league, and they certainly saw how surreal it was in the two games at the Bell Centre recently.

In Montreal, we simply do things differently:

So much the better if Montreal proves to be a destination of choice for free agents in the near future.

But there’s also the group in place and the management in place that may have a role to play in all this.

The Habs have one of the best young groups in the league, the Habs have one of the Jack Adams finalists in Martin St-Louis… and the Habs also have one of the best GMs in the National League.

There’s a good case to be made for coming here to play.


