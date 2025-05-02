Skip to content
Oilers fans don’t know how to celebrate their playoff wins
But what could they possibly be putting in Edmonton’s water?

After the Oilers’ first win, in Edmonton after two losses in Los Angeles, a fight broke out on a city bus between Oilers fans. Gretzky hit Draisaitl, like..

Around the same time, other Oilers fans were fighting in an alley near Rogers Place.

After game #4, fans came to blows right inside the arena.

Then two days later, as fans gathered in downtown Edmonton to watch the game in Los Angeles, guess what: fans were fighting again.

All this during or after Oilers victories, I remind you..

As my colleague and friend Jean Trudel pointed out on X last night: Oilers fans have “slight” problems with violence.

In Montreal, we rip down traffic poles, but we don’t hit each other on the nose . I’ll have to ask Big Georges why Oilers fans are so cranky towards each other.

I liked them better whenthey were just celebrating topless. It wasn’t mean..

(Credit: YouTube (screenshot))

Note that the Oilers and Golden Knights will face off in the second round. Edmontonians beware: the “enemies” are the players in black, white and gold, not the others in orange and blue. They are your friends.


