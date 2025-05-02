Oilers fans don’t know how to celebrate their playoff wins

Credit: But what could they possibly be putting in Edmonton’s water? After the Oilers’ first win, in Edmonton after two losses in Los Angeles, a fight broke out on a city bus between Oilers fans. Gretzky hit Draisaitl, like.. A brawl broke out on the LRT after the Oilers win last night #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/Y23cmvsXFU – YEGWAVE […]

But what could they possibly be putting in Edmonton’s water?

After the Oilers’ first win, in Edmonton after two losses in Los Angeles, a fight broke out on a city bus between Oilers fans. Gretzky hit Draisaitl, like..

A brawl broke out on the LRT after the Oilers win last night #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/Y23cmvsXFU – YEGWAVE (@yegwave) April 26, 2025

The playoff tradition of Oilers fans fighting each other after wins continues pic.twitter.com/hLmEZdeSLm – The Wolf Is Loose (@awakentrogdor) April 26, 2025

Scene of a fight at the watch party last night #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/8ZTm52xmob – YEGWAVE (@yegwave) April 30, 2025

Around the same time, other Oilers fans were fighting in an alley near Rogers Place.After game #4, fans came to blows right inside the arena.Then two days later, as fans gathered in downtown Edmonton to watch the game in Los Angeles, guess what: fans were fighting again.All this during or after Oilers victories, I remind you..

As my colleague and friend Jean Trudel pointed out on X last night: Oilers fans have “slight” problems with violence.

In Montreal, we rip down traffic poles, but we don’t hit each other on the nose . I’ll have to ask Big Georges why Oilers fans are so cranky towards each other.

I liked them better whenthey were just celebrating topless. It wasn’t mean..

Note that the Oilers and Golden Knights will face off in the second round. Edmontonians beware: the “enemies” are the players in black, white and gold, not the others in orange and blue. They are your friends.

