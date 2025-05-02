Oilers fans don’t know how to celebrate their playoff wins

But what could they possibly be putting in Edmonton’s water?
After the Oilers’ first win, in Edmonton after two losses in Los Angeles, a fight broke out on a city bus between Oilers fans. Gretzky hit Draisaitl, like..
A brawl broke out on the LRT after the Oilers win last night #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/Y23cmvsXFU
– YEGWAVE (@yegwave) April 26, 2025
The playoff tradition of Oilers fans fighting each other after wins continues pic.twitter.com/hLmEZdeSLm
– The Wolf Is Loose (@awakentrogdor) April 26, 2025
Scene of a fight at the watch party last night #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/8ZTm52xmob
– YEGWAVE (@yegwave) April 30, 2025
As my colleague and friend Jean Trudel pointed out on X last night: Oilers fans have “slight” problems with violence.
In Montreal, we rip down traffic poles, but we don’t hit each other on the nose . I’ll have to ask Big Georges why Oilers fans are so cranky towards each other.
I liked them better whenthey were just celebrating topless. It wasn’t mean..
Note that the Oilers and Golden Knights will face off in the second round. Edmontonians beware: the “enemies” are the players in black, white and gold, not the others in orange and blue. They are your friends.
In a gust
– Hehe.
Patrik Laine is a free spirit! pic.twitter.com/jtb7O9uI0L
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 2, 2025
– Sick.
Sens fans leaving the arena last night were chanting “Let’s go Panthers”
(h/t @OddsShark) pic.twitter.com/UI3aM2Fq4W
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 2, 2025
– He’s got style.
Icon. pic.twitter.com/Qhcgn4lmja
– x – Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 2, 2025