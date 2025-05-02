Skip to content
Mixed up with his brother, William Nylander almost didn’t play in game #6
Marc-Olivier Cook
Would you like a good one?

William Nylander almost didn’t play last night in Ottawa.

Not because he was injured, not because he was sick… but because he wasn’t on the Leafs’ official roster.

It goes even further than that.

If William Nylander wasn’t on the club’s roster… it’s because the Leafs mixed him up with his brother, Alex.

The officials went to the Leafs before the game to let them know they’d made a mistake (which they have every right to do).

The referees let it slide… and Nylander was able to take part in the game.

Imagine the scenario.

Nylander can’t play, the Sens win game #6 at home… and the Sens have enough momentum to win game #7 of the series at the Leafs’ home.

News flash: it would have been mayhem in Toronto.

The fans would never have digested that simple mistake and it would have created so much frustration within the team.

I wonder if anyone will lose their job over this. Because really, we’re talking about an inexcusable blunder.

William and Alex may have the same surname… but still: a club has to do things the right way (especially at this time of year) and this didn’t happen yesterday.

The mistake could have been really costly for the Toronto organization, and they were still able to come out on top, in the end.

And it shouldn’t happen to Montreal, because it would look really bad to just about everyone.


