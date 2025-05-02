Martin St-Louis and Pascal Vincent at the top of their game: CH is in good hands

Credit: This afternoon, Martin St-Louis was named a finalist for the Jack Adams Trophy. What he’s done with the CH this year (taking this team, which had a few tough years and had a terrible start to the season, to the playoffs) is truly impressive. He probably won’t win it (Spencer Carbery is likely to be […]

He probably won’t win it (Spencer Carbery is likely to be the recipient), but just to see him in the top-3 despite so many good candidates is worthy of mention.

Clearly, then, the CH coach’s work has been recognized… but what we notice is that coaches at all levels of the organization have gotten some love for their work.

St-Louis is a Jack-Adams finalist, Pascal Vincent won AHL Coach of the Year and even Ron Choules, who leads the Lions, finished second in the ECHL poll.

That’s worth mentioning.

Ron Choules of the Trois-Rivières Lions was also a finalist for Coach of the Year. – Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) May 2, 2025

It feels more than ever that, at every level of the organization, the Tricolore is in good hands. The CH, Rocket and Lions made the playoffs this year… and while the big club’s run may have been brief, the other two can aspire to long spring runs.

For the Rocket, who are banking on several of the CH’s up-and-coming players, all this is particularly important… especially with Jacob Fowler on track to be the team’s #1 goaltender for this run.

But clearly, the coaches of these teams deserve a lot of credit. The CH was lucky enough to inherit Pascal Vincent to lead its club-school… and we wonder if he’ll attract interest from other teams to make a comeback as head coach in the NHL.

However, should Vincent stay in town next year, the CH will have three coaches in its organization coming off an incredible 2024-25 season.Yes, the CH is in good coaching hands right now.

St-Louis chatted to the media following the announcement of his nomination as one of the finalists… and clearly, the CH coach has big plans to celebrate.

He can’t wait to get home and play golf… and we can understand that, hehe.