Joel Armia in talks to sign a new contract with the Canadiens

“I’ve had some discussions (about coming back next year), I really want to be here in the future!”
– Joel Armia – RDS (@RDSca) May 2, 2025
Joel Armia confirms he played with a broken hand in the playoffs.
– RDS (@RDSca) May 2, 2025
in brief
Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart are the first teammates voted Selke finalists since Detroit’s Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg in 2007-08
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 2, 2025
This #GoBolts team fought through quite a list of injuries against Florida, per GM Julien BriseBois.
Injury update: Bjorkstrand suffered from compartment syndrome, required a house call at 2 a.m. and went to the ER for surgery.
Anthony Cirelli grade 2 MCL sprain
Luke Glendening..
– Benjamin Pierce (@BenjaminJReport) May 2, 2025
“It’s hard to see myself being anywhere else”
A LOT of “rumors & conjecture” about the future of Jon Cooper in #TampaBay Does this sound like a guy leaving the Bay Area? Not to me. #GoBolts #NHL pic.twitter.com/Nax2GOALV1 – Jay Recher (@jayRecher) May 2, 2025
The infirmary is overflowing in New York. https://t.co/GxulkrJvKS
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 2, 2025