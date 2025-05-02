Joel Armia in talks to sign a new contract with the Canadiens

“I’ve had some discussions (about coming back next year), I really want to be here in the future!” – Joel Armia – RDS (@RDSca) May 2, 2025

Joel Armia confirms he played with a broken hand in the playoffs. – RDS (@RDSca) May 2, 2025

in brief

Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart are the first teammates voted Selke finalists since Detroit’s Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg in 2007-08 – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 2, 2025

This #GoBolts team fought through quite a list of injuries against Florida, per GM Julien BriseBois. Injury update: Bjorkstrand suffered from compartment syndrome, required a house call at 2 a.m. and went to the ER for surgery.

Anthony Cirelli grade 2 MCL sprain

Luke Glendening.. – Benjamin Pierce (@BenjaminJReport) May 2, 2025

“It’s hard to see myself being anywhere else” A LOT of “rumors & conjecture” about the future of Jon Cooper in #TampaBay Does this sound like a guy leaving the Bay Area? Not to me. #GoBolts #NHL pic.twitter.com/Nax2GOALV1 – Jay Recher (@jayRecher) May 2, 2025

The infirmary is overflowing in New York. https://t.co/GxulkrJvKS – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 2, 2025

Joel Armia isn’t afraid to say it: he wants to stay in Montreal.The Habs made the decision not to trade him as a rental and to keep him for the playoff race. His defensive importance and puck protection played in his favour, I imagine.And on that subject, at his end-of-season press conference, Armia said he’d been talking to CH management about a new contract.I have a feeling that Kent Hughes is going to treat Armia’s case like Jake Evans’: here’s a contract that’s take it or leave it, and we won’t really go any higher than that.Will Armia want to stay that long? Who knows.If the CH does this with Armia and Dvorak, maybe the guys will naturally leave or stay. It depends on how greedy they are.And in Armia’s case, don’t forget that he doesn’t play center. That makes him less indispensable, let’s say.While we’re on the subject of Armia, it’s worth mentioning that in the playoffs (and clearly at the end of the season too), he was playing with a broken hand. This affected the velocity of his shots.But still, like a warrior, he played.Obviously, it’s “less bad” for a player who doesn’t play with finesse, but it still takes a brave guy to be able to play through it.And there are plenty of brave guys in the room.– Selke: the three finalists play in Florida.– A broken foot for Victor Hedman?– Jon Cooper is staying in Tampa Bay. His family is fine there, he’ll be leading Canada to the Olympics later this year… and he’s got to want to beat Matthew Tkachuk’s Panthers in 2026. We’ll see if he leaves in a year.– Of note.