Jacob Fowler earns first career AHL shutout

Here is Pascal Vincent’s line-up:
Our lineup for game 2
– xyz – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 2, 2025
Nice gesture of confidence from Vincent on his young protégé.
Well, it wasn’t as powerful as Ovechkin’s shot on the face-off, but it had good velocity all the same.
Davidson from Xhekaj!
Win the face-off, shoot, score
– xyz – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 2, 2025
The first period really went Laval’s way.
Fowler wasn’t tested much, but he held down the fort.
For once, it wasn’t the first trio that stood out for the Rocket, but the 4th trio of Xhekaj, Davidson and Luke Tuch. A line I like, by the way.
Cleveland had only one real chance to score in the first period, Trey Fix-Wolansky’s power-play goal. The Rocket continues to excel defensively. At the other end, it’s the Davidson-Xhekaj-Tuch 4th trio that’s having the most success.
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) May 2, 2025
Once again, the second period went in Laval’s favor.
In this period, captain Lucas Condotta doubled his team’s lead with a precise shot:
– xyz – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 3, 2025
– xyz – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 3, 2025
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Xavier Simoneau were credited with an assist.
After 40 minutes of play, the score was 2-0 for Pascal Vincent’s team.
Still incredible. The Rocket has yet to give up an even-strength goal in 5 periods on the road in this series. A colossal effort from everyone on every puck. Very few major fouls to give the Monsters any openings.
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) May 3, 2025
Cleveland simply wasn’t in the game in Game #2.
Laval completely outclassed the Columbus Blue Jackets’ club team.
With just over 13 minutes left in the game, Quebec’s Alex Barré-Boulet scored his first goal of the playoffs.
Barré-Boulet in the right place at the right time! It’s 3-0 Rocket in Cleveland.
Follow the game on #RDS
– RDS (@RDSca) May 3, 2025
Gustav, well placed
Right spot, right time
– xyz – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 3, 2025
The Rocket held the fort for the rest of the game and were able to shutout, thanks to Fowler’s fine work (19 saves).
Extensions
– Florian Xhekaj is indispensable to the Rocket, especially in the series. I don’t need to tell you that he doesn’t hesitate to hand out body checks, but his physical presence and versatility give the Rocket plenty of chances. And to think he’s a pro rookie who played mostly on the fourth line.
Florian Xhekaj had an exceptional game for the Rocket. Solid on 200 feet of ice.
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) May 3, 2025
Florian Xhekaj has had an excellent rookie year, and most impressively, he’s doing it from the fourth line.
Limited opportunities, but very encouraging production.
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) May 3, 2025
– Once again, Laval’s defensive brigade was solid, limiting the Monsters’ scoring chances.
Laval has given Cleveland absolutely nothing. Dominant defensive game.
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) May 3, 2025