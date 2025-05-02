Jacob Fowler earns first career AHL shutout

Credit: The Laval Rocket won their first playoff game in Cleveland against the Monsters. Fowler was solid and the first trio led the charge offensively. On this Friday night, it was the second game of the series between the Rocket and the Monsters. Here is Pascal Vincent’s line-up: Our lineup for game 2 Our lineup for […]

The Laval Rocket won their first playoff game in Cleveland against the Monsters.Fowler was solid and the first trio led the charge offensively.On this Friday night, it was the second game of the series between the Rocket and the Monsters.

Here is Pascal Vincent’s line-up:

Our lineup for game 2

Our lineup for game 2@PizzaPizzaLtd pic.twitter.com/HYH8VjhQlr – xyz – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 2, 2025

You can see Jacob Fowler getting his second straight start.

Nice gesture of confidence from Vincent on his young protégé.

The Rocket started the game like a lion, setting the tone quickly.With just over two minutes left in the game, Jared Davidson scored directly after Florian Xhekaj won the face-off.

Well, it wasn’t as powerful as Ovechkin’s shot on the face-off, but it had good velocity all the same.

Davidson from Xhekaj!

Win the face-off, shoot, score https://t.co/okYMBfXIvt pic.twitter.com/Vz4Hd69QAF – xyz – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 2, 2025

The first period really went Laval’s way.

After 20 minutes, the shots were 11-6 in favor of the Rocket.

Fowler wasn’t tested much, but he held down the fort.

The Monsters had only one real chance to score, which obviously came from little Trey Fix-Wolansky.

For once, it wasn’t the first trio that stood out for the Rocket, but the 4th trio of Xhekaj, Davidson and Luke Tuch. A line I like, by the way.

Cleveland had only one real chance to score in the first period, Trey Fix-Wolansky’s power-play goal. The Rocket continues to excel defensively. At the other end, it’s the Davidson-Xhekaj-Tuch 4th trio that’s having the most success. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) May 2, 2025

Once again, the second period went in Laval’s favor.

Cleveland was limited to six short shots, just like in the first 20 minutes, while the Rocket recorded nine.

In this period, captain Lucas Condotta doubled his team’s lead with a precise shot:

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Xavier Simoneau were credited with an assist.

After 40 minutes of play, the score was 2-0 for Pascal Vincent’s team.

Still incredible. The Rocket has yet to give up an even-strength goal in 5 periods on the road in this series. A colossal effort from everyone on every puck. Very few major fouls to give the Monsters any openings. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) May 3, 2025

After five playoff periods against Cleveland, Laval has yet to be beaten five-on-five, which is pretty impressive.

Cleveland simply wasn’t in the game in Game #2.

Laval completely outclassed the Columbus Blue Jackets’ club team.

With just over 13 minutes left in the game, Quebec’s Alex Barré-Boulet scored his first goal of the playoffs.

Barré-Boulet in the right place at the right time! It’s 3-0 Rocket in Cleveland. Follow the game on #RDS pic.twitter.com/ZirQnHU3qf – RDS (@RDSca) May 3, 2025

Gustav, well placed

Right spot, right time https://t.co/dWu6vIZs4s pic.twitter.com/7nVKSkDBW0 – xyz – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 3, 2025

Sean Farrell picked up his 3rd point of the series, while Laurent Dauphin was also credited with an assist.And finally, Gustav Lindstrom nailed the coffin with a goal.Dauphin and ABB each collected an assist on the goal.

The Rocket held the fort for the rest of the game and were able to shutout, thanks to Fowler’s fine work (19 saves).

Extensions

The Rocket dominated the shots and gave their opponents no chance.With this victory, the Rocket took a 2-0 lead in the series and will play the remainder of the series in Laval.The next game is Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

– Florian Xhekaj is indispensable to the Rocket, especially in the series. I don’t need to tell you that he doesn’t hesitate to hand out body checks, but his physical presence and versatility give the Rocket plenty of chances. And to think he’s a pro rookie who played mostly on the fourth line.

Florian Xhekaj had an exceptional game for the Rocket. Solid on 200 feet of ice. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) May 3, 2025

Florian Xhekaj has had an excellent rookie year, and most impressively, he’s doing it from the fourth line. Limited opportunities, but very encouraging production. – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) May 3, 2025

– Once again, Laval’s defensive brigade was solid, limiting the Monsters’ scoring chances.