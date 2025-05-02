It was David Savard who asked Kent Hughes not to trade him

On Wednesday evening, David Savard’s career officially came to an end. The defenseman, who enjoyed a fine career spanning 14 seasons (including the last four in Montreal), had announced that he would hang up his skates when the CH season came to an end.

That said, even though Savard made the announcement two weeks ago, he admitted that he’d been telling his teammates and the organization for a long time. The guys had known for a while… and so had Kent Hughes.

And speaking of the GM, Savard admitted on TSN 690 this afternoon that he had asked Hughes not to trade him at the deadline.

He knew he was going to retire at the end of the year, so he didn’t want to leave Quebec.

The GM accommodated the Quebecer, who didn’t leave. Savard remained in the CH line-up, and was able to participate in the playoffs for the last time. The guys played “for Savard”, who was really appreciated around town.

The question, though, is whether Hughes turned down trade offers to respect his veteran’s wishes. We know that Savard slowed down this season, so it’s safe to assume that other teams weren’t offering the moon for his services… but perhaps there were offers on the table that were turned down by management.

At the same time, would picking up a third- or fourth-round pick really have been worth it? After all, Savard was a respected veteran in that locker room… and respecting his wishes sends the message that management is listening to the players. And that’s how the word gets out in the NHL…

In the end, then, Savard’s wishes were respected, and it was in a Tricolore uniform that he gave his last skate in the NHL. And keeping him there, under the circumstances, was the right thing to do.

